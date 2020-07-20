The United Way of Kennebec Valley’s 50th annual Golf Scramble will be held Monday, Aug. 10, at the Augusta Country Club in Manchester, according to a news release from the organization.

Last year, the United Way raised more than $20,000 for 50 local partner programs — a new record with the help of all 27 teams.

The event will begin with an 11 a.m. lunch, followed by a noon tee off.

The deluxe package will include a team of four, company hole sponsor and four SuperTickets for $850. The fee for a team of four will cost $520. Individual golfer will pay $130. ßThe fee for the Individual SuperTicket cost $50.

At registration, SuperTicket holders will receive a ticket that grants access to games and prizes, putting competition, straightest drive, closest to the pin, longest drive, skirt, on the green and one mulligan. Optional Air Cannon is a separate fee payable at hole.

Highlights will include a chance to win Chevy Camaro for hole-in-one, *optional Air Cannon, live and silent auction, putting contest to win Weber Gas Grill, top team prizes, with lunch and awards banquet included.

Major supporters include Exclusive Cart and ProShop Sponsor Central Maine Power, Lunch Sponsors Charlie’s Family of Dealerships and J.S. McCarthy Printers, Air Cannon Sponsor Cross Insurance, Straightest Drive and Banquet Sponsor Townsquare Media, Putting Contest Sponsor Team EJP, and Closest to the Pin Sponsors Skowhegan Savings and Sprague & Curtis.

To register, download the registration form at uwkv.org/files/galleries/RS_2020_GolfRegistration.pdf. Deadline to register is Friday, July 31.

UWKV still has hole sponsorships available — email Michelle Boyer at [email protected] for more information.

For more information about the event, contact Boyer at [email protected] or 207-626-3400.

