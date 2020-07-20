The University of Maine at Farmington has announced the following Maine students were named to its 2020 spring semester dean’s list.

Emma Bennett and Amanda Whitten, both of Acton; Lauren Faloon and Allison Frankenfield, both of Albion;Katie Shupp and Emily Stinson, both of Alfred; and BrookLyn Miller of Athens.

Also, Christian Beliveau, Jeremy Daigle, Baylee Frechette, Katherine Gilpatrick, Haley Knowlton, Noah Nicholas and Aleksa Pierce, all of Auburn; and Suzanna Dibden, Mia Emery, Connor Farrington, Sydney Goodridge, Joshua Hoffman, Ebony Hyatt, Michael Levesque, Catrina Meehan, Justin Rodrigue, Sean Tenney and Julia Woods, all of Augusta;

Also, Chenoa Savage, Samuel Storer and Emily Yurick, all of Avon; Page Cadorette, Alyssa Harris, Emi Higgins and Lillian Price, all of Bangor; Keely McConomy, Ana Rogers and Jordan Seavey, all of Bar Harbor; and Whitney Durgin, Katherine Glenn and Pearl Wilson, all of Bath.

Also, Olivia Sanborn and Ryan Turner, both of Belfast; Julien Chouinard, Alannah Hartford, Garrett Main, Seth Main, Montana Towers and Makayla Wilson, all of Belgrade; Alison Walker of Belmont; and Harley Grover and Jillian Thompson, both of Benton.

Also, Mariah Millett of Bethel; Spencer Arnold, Andrea Bouthillette and Azure Illiano, all of Biddeford; Melanie Hipsky of Blue Hill; Page Brown and Simon Spear, both of Boothbay; Madeleine McLellan of Boothbay Harbor; and Justin Cochran of Bowdoin.

Also, Katania Graeff, Alison Hooper and Campbell Tankersley, all of Bowdoinham; Abigail McCarthy of Brewer; Mark Mayo of Bridgton; Thomas Dupuy of Brooks; Gracie Vaughan of Brownfield; and Tegan Johnson of Brownville.

Also, Heather Kinee, Eli Michaud, Morgan Schlaack, Petra Smat and Cheyenne Yslava, all of Brunswick; Koley True of Bryant Pond; Wheeler Lowell, Abigail Shields and Andrew Warren, all of Buckfield; Kristina Cloutier of Bucksport; and Lauren Bearor, Jessica Doyon, Samantha Michelson and Brittney Reed, all of Buxton.

Also, Taylor Fullerton of Calais; Eliza Robinson of Camden; Amaniel Hagos, Anthony Owens and Victoria Sabbatini, all of Cape Elizabeth; Daniela Lilly Rodiles of Caribou; and Ashley Hutchinson and Carleen Hutchinson, both of Carthage.

Also, Marissa Morrissette of Casco; Alixx Canwell of Chelsea; Audrey Keith, Heidi Richards and Amber Soha, all of Chesterville; and Suther Bickford, Cameron Carpenter, Simoane Lowell and McKenna Rogers, all of Clinton.

Also, Dexter Wright of Columbia; Brittney Church of Columbia Falls; Jocelyn Stevens of Coplin Plantation; Jessica Cloutier of Corinaa; Lucas Boyd and Emma Campbell, both of Corinth; Jotham Miller of Cornville. Kylie Josephson, Acadia LeSiege, Emma Payson, Ella Russell and Andrew Storey, all of Cumberland Center; and Rachel Simonds of Cumberland Foreside.

Also, Emma Goltz of Damariscotta; Debra Switzer of Detroit; Frances MacLeod, Lakota Monzo, Neil Nolette, Riley Robinson and Charity Webster, all of Dixfield; Foxcroft: Charlotte Jolin, Gabrielle Jolin, Crystal Macomber, Gavyn Moreshead, all of Dover-Foxcroft; Allen Cherkis of Dresden; and Hayden Thomas and Christa Wilcox, both of Durham.

Also, Mary Bartlett and Audrey Bradbury, both of Eastport; Elizabeth Curtis of Eddington; Melville Geisler of Edgecomb; Silas McIntire of Eliot; Callie Hammer, Katherine Hammer and Leah Stevens, all of Ellsworth; Kelsey Creamer of Embden; and Hannah Armstrong and Brock Bubar, both of Etna.

Also, Sawyer Deroche, Megan Dickinson and Elianna Maniatakos, Nevaeh Rush, all of Fairfield; Piper Alexander, Brandon Martin and Brooke Martin, all of Falmouth; and Teraesa Gioia and Natalie Trask, both of Farmingdale.

Also, David Ballard, Jacob Barker, Mattyson Bernard, Hannah Binder, Sydney Booth, Kellsie Britton, Vanessa Brown, Tania Bureau, Adriana Burnham, Adrienne Chandler, Jasmine Corkins, Abbigayl Czajkowski, Roxanna Decker, Chelsey Drake, Maria Drew, Brenna Eastman, Kaitlyn France, Adam Gagnon, Emily Hargreaves, Dawn Harris, Alexander Ingalls, Paige Ireland, Damian Ladd, Niki Lake, Suzanne Lauze, Amethyst Leeman, Isaac Libby, Natachia Lovering, Madison Makarewicz, Mecedaidh Phalen, Alexis Pickens, Patience Rousseau, Isaac Seigle, Megan Sheckells, Andrea Swiedom, Samantha Taylor, Sara Taylor, Mackenzie Telfer, Maxwell Testa, Raven Walczak and Lucas Worrell, all of Farmington.

Also, James Creznic, Emily Everitt, Malcolm Langner and Brianna Reece, all of Fort Fairfield; Simone Martin of Fort Kent; Gwyneth Ash of Franklin; Julia Alterio, Brayden Chapman, Scott Donahue, Neil Panosian, Katelyn-Mae Rouleau, Kelsey Williams and Sierra Zahares, all of Freeport; and Reece Kneissler and River Lusky, both of Fryeburg.

Also, Kayla Millett and Aaron Montell, both of Gardiner; David Blattstein, Lindsey Boylen, Makenna Canty, Jackson Crockett, Kara Doane, Alyssa Dolley, Riley Ferrigan, Sophia Hendrix, Taylor Perkins, Emma Pierce, William Ruby, all of Gorham; Chelsea Davis and Valerie Sanborn, both of Gray; Averie Cloutier, Samantha Martineau and Paris Pierce, all of Greene; and Paige Dutterer of Greenwood.

Also, Shania Bates of Harmony; Emily McGlauflin of Harpswell; Kirsten Edwards of Harrison; Kali Litchfield and Elaine Randolph, both of Hartford; Jacob Michaud and Taryn Schorr, both of Hebron;Sarah Ingraham of Hermon; and Naomi Anderson of Hiram.

Also, Cheyenne Strine and Regan Vancil, both of Holden; Nicole Anderson and Benjamin Staples, both of Hollis Center; Emma Steere of Hope; Olivia White of Houlton; and Stevie Taggett of Industry.

Also, Jessica Gilbert of Jackman; Elly Bernard, Benjamin Berry, Alexis Bessey, Alana Cole, Matthew Cornelio, Shae-Lynn Fortier, Katelyn Gervais, Justin Parlin, Lilly Towers and Caryn True, all of Jay; and Jaynee Goddard and Nathan McIvor, both of Jefferson.

Also, Samantha Creech, Mary Everett, Madeline Leavy-Rosen, Eli Mowry and Jocelyn Rocray, all of Kennebunk; Kacie Ackley, Kim Hem, Michael Miller, Isaiah Reid, Olivia Scott and Libby Shanahan, all of Kingfield; and Kiley Chambers and Cassidy Delano, both of Kittery.

Also, Sidney McLeod of Lee;Kayleigh Getty, Hannah Karcher and Gabrielle Pelkey, all of Leeds; Shukri Abdirahman, Brook James, Jayme Loisel, Alexis Paradis, Nelson Peterson, Nicole Pilote, Bailee Sabine, Emily Schulze, Sylvia Schulze, Kasey Talarico, Emma Williams and Abbie Zanoni, all of Lewiston; and Alana Mahar and James Mahar, both of Lexington Township.

Also, Lunara Graham of Limerick; Mya Daniels, Bryanna Franklin and Dakotah Keenan, all of Limington; Erin Holt, Haley Morse and Rosalie White, all of Lisbon; Gabrielle Beaudoin of Livermore; Mallori Chretien, Ashley Greenleaf, Madison Lecowitch, Michael Marr and Andrew Wilcox, all of Livermore Falls; and Marissa Goodwin, Meghan Goodwin and Keilly Lynch, all of Lyman.

Also, Billie Rose Newby of Machiasport; Harley Carter of Madawaska; Dorene Jackman, Chase Malloy, Brooke Ross and Vanessa Schaeffer, all of Madison; Aric Belanger of Manchester; and Maegan Hewey of Mason Township.

Also, Spencer Davis, Chelsea Roy and Twilight Smart-Benson, all of Mechanic Falls; Taia Federico of Medway; Lindsey Warren of Mercer; Abbey Duguay and Shannon Newcomb, both of Mexico; and Mercedes Perzanowski of Millinocket.

Also, Madeleine Tiner and Norma Williams, both of Minot; Tia Day and Abigail Hunt, both of Monmouth; Emma Paradis of Montville; Madeline Hogan of Moscow; and Fayth Jacques and Alycia Jajliardo, both of Mount Vernon.

Also, Emma Brown and Samantha Pond, both of Naples; Abigail Cloutier and Jonelle Gavett, both of New Gloucester; Kaden Pendleton of New Harbor; Avianna Rafferty of New Portland; and Gregory Baxter, Taylor Burke, Aidan Finnegan and Ryan Pratt, all of New Sharon.

Also, Chelsea Crockett of Newport; Jasmine Packard of Nobleboro; Mikayla Chase and Benjamin Lyman, both of Norridgewock; Owen Easley of North Berwick; Evan Gorr of North New Portland; and Kayleigh Lude, Thomas Mayo, Eric McCallum and Julia Partridge, all of North Waterboro.

Also, Kasey Gabloff and Hunter Harrington, both of North Yarmouth; Lileas Wallace of Northport; and Marie Martin, Jordan Stevens and Erika Whitman, all of Norway.

Also, McKenna Brodeur, Fern Calkins, Paige Lilly and Meaghan O’Leary, all of Oakland; Meghan LaPlante and Jennifer Pydych, both of Old Orchard Beach; Jarret Bundy and Krystin Paine, both of Otisfield; and Gavin Elliott of Owls Head.

Also, Cindi Rosso of Palmyra; Henry Wanat of Parkman; Elizabeth Ouellette of Parsonsfield; Miranda Kuespert of Pittsfield; and Sara Szantyr of Poland.

Also, Danielle Chambers, Maximus DeSalle, Leanna Farr, Neima Houssein, Yifu Liu, Mary O’Rourke, Tawnee Roberts and Alexus Valeriani, all of Portland; and Kaci Bates, Elise Guerrette and Thomas Watson, all of Presque Isle.

Also, Natausha Cogley and Kyle LaRochelle, both of Rangeley; Bryer Carlson and Naomi Moulton, both of Readfield; Kaylee Williams of Richmond; and Brianna Dugan, Sydney Gustafson, Sophie Murray and Autumn Young, all of Rockland.

Also, Carol Upham of Rockport; Julia Dudley, Rebecca Long and Griffin Tuttle, all of Rome; and Sarah Bourret, Courtney Carrier, Karen Flaherty, Matthew Legere, Julianne Petrie and Lindsey White, all of Rumford.

Also, Miranda Kramer and Makenzie LeBlanc, both of Sabattus; and Ripley Biggs, Grace Farrington, Erika Holbrook, Alexandra Hoyt, Emily Ireland, Kathleen LeBlanc, Kaitlin Sewell and Amelya Tibbetts, all of Saco.

Also, Emily Taylor of Saint Albans; Emily Dickerson and Lindsey Herzig, both of Sanford; Emma Crovo, Jamie Dillon, Brianna Norsworthy, Andrew Parent, Eric Parent and Bailey Shevenell, all of Scarborough; and Grant Stupca of Searsmont.

Also, Emily Kelley of Shapleigh; Garrett Fisher, Zackary Hubbard and Brian Tibbetts, all of Sidney; Bonnie-Jane Aiken, Alanna Atkinson, Mariah Bonneau and Mackenzie Clement, all of Skowhegan; and Isaac Witham of Smithfield.

Also, Lillian Johnson of Solon; Emily Bruno-Moulton, Haley Chase, Emily Cheney, Jared Davis and Travis Davis, all of South Berwick; and Noelle Cote, Olivia Kunesh, Liz Nadeau and Shirlynn Sears, all of South China.

Also, Priyanka Miller of South Freeport; Miranda Gould, Emily Lathrop, Caitlyn Riggott and Kelsey Riggott, all of South Paris; and Julianne Andreades, Sydney Beecher, Lavinia Dube, Jake Hoops, Amber McKenzie, Daniel Mickiewicz, Jenna Miller and Owen Sullivan, all of South Portland.

Also, Anna Good of Steep Falls; Cassie Donald of Stockton Springs; Ashley LaGross of Stratton; Cailyn Correllus, Alora Ross, Summer Ross and Sarah Stanley, all of Strong; and Mackenzie Dyer and Lauren Hanna, both of Sullivan.

Also, Gracie Foss of Temple; Sara Dorr of Thomaston; Jordan Roux of Thorndike; Anna Manuel of Topsham; Hailey Craig of Trenton; Cameron Morin and Alexis Ramee, both of Troy; and Alexandra Brooks, Haylee Janosco, Jason Labbe, Alex Leadbetter, Damaris MacGregor, John Neary, Audrey Spear and Emily Thibodeau, all of Turner.

Also, Hailee Macomber of Unity; Brenton Soucy of Van Buren; Morgan Wellman of Vassalboro; Josie Jameson, Amelia Metcalfe, Madelyn White and McKenzie Wing, all of Waldoboro; Jordan Farrin of Walpole; and Lydia Wasina of Waterboro.

Also, Alyssa Morin of Waterford; Gareth Belton, Anastasia Drew, Jamie Maroon, Rebekah Paradis, Morgann Tortorella and Aurora Turmelle, all of Waterville; Kathryn King of Wayne; and Sadie Storer of Weld.

Also, Duncan Farley, Connor Hood, Allison Jarvis, Elizabeth Niznik, Kathleen Perry, Gabrielle Peters and Halee Ramsdell, all of Wells; Emma Ridley and Olivia Ridley, both of West Baldwin; and Hope Faulkingham and Molly Maurer, both of West Bath.

Also, Iris Morgan and Alexis Wyman-LaBelle, both of West Farmington; Logan Granholm, Kristen Ladner and Abigayle Weston, all of West Gardiner; Reilly McGlone and Kimberly Smith, both of West Paris; and Melissa Wood of West Poland.

Also, Gabriel Glidden, Tayler Jacobs, Aubine Kalisa and Sarah Viar, all of Westbrook; Kiernan Huggins of Westport Island; Cali Turner of Willimantic; and Brandon Cardona, Alan Collins, John Dickerson, Emilee Eustis, Kaleb Fletcher, Clare Fournier, Emilie Lake, Grace McIntosh, Noah Preble, Hailey Rose, Faith Rouillard and Janis Stinson-Pryor, all of Wilton.

Also, Heather Carper, Trevor Crowley, Abigail Libby, Julia Preston and Dominic Stevens, all of Windham; Miranda-Lee LaRose of Windsor; and Broghan Gagnon, Kyle Gurney, Cassie McCaslin and Kamryn Michaud, all of Winslow.

Also, Portia Hardy, Derek Mclaughlin, Mattilda Rice and Luke St Hilaire, all of Winthrop; Jessica Small of Wiscasset; Isabella Monbouquette of Woolwich; Miranda Clarke and Maxen Ryder, both of Yarmouth; and Ashley Clark, Bridget Monteith and Ian Morrison, all of York.

UMF maintains a dean’s list each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are awarded high academic achievement. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are awarded academic achievement. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with dean’s list status.

To see entire UMF 2020 spring dean’s list, visit umf.maine.edu/2020/07/umf-announces-deans-list-for-spring-2020-semester.

