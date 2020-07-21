IN ANSON, Monday at 12:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Mills Road.

3:29 p.m., larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Church Street.

9:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hollin Waite Hill Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:20 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

9:20 a.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:32 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Wabon Street.

12:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

1:40 p.m., a well-being check was made on Old Belgrade Road.

2:49 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Stone Street.

3 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Civic Center Drive.

3:24 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on South Chestnut Street.

5:31 p.m., a well-being check was made at Bridge and Water streets.

8:31 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Stone Street.

9:23 p.m., an armed robbery was reported at Target on Crossing Way. An unidentified male fled the store with items for which he did not pay. Further information was unavailable from Augusta police by press time.

11:18 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

Tuesday at 1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

1:55 a.m., a pedestrian check was made on Western Avenue.

2:47 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Quimby Street.

IN BELGRADE, Monday at 11:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Depot Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 1:39 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hill Road.

7:25 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Battle Ridge Road.

Tuesday, 1:40 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Winn Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 10:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Road.

9:53 p.m., assault was reported on Summit Street.

Tuesday, 12:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 12:46 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Fairbanks Road.

3:42 p.m., vandalism was reported on Seamon Road.

Tuesday, 10:12 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 8:32 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Church Street.

10:27 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Winter Street.

12:09 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Marston Road.

5:09 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Old Brunswick Road.

8:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

9:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Central Street.

11:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

Tuesday at 1:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dresden Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 1:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ford Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Monday at 5:19 p.m., assault was reported on Abnaki Road.

8:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Shusta Road.

Tuesday, 5:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Preble Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Monday at 10:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norris Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 7:23 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Ward Hill Road.

Tuesday, 1:02 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Becki Way.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 11:37 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Denise Avenue.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 12:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hubbard Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 4:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Deer Run Street.

6:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Somerset Avenue.

9:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.

IN PITTSTON, Monday at 2:20 p.m., sex offenses were reported.

IN READFIELD, Tuesday at 12:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tingley Brook Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 11:38 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

12:21 p.m., mischief was reported on North Avenue.

5:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:40 a.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.

12:10 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Temple Street.

12:36 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:03 p.m., theft was reported on Spring Street.

3:46 p.m., a fight was reported on Gold Street.

9:26 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

9:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.

10:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Hill Drive.

11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 8:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 2:27 p.m., theft was reported on Cushman Road.

4:50 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Meadowview Lane.

10:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smiley Avenue.

Tuesday, 12:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dunbar Road.

2:23 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 8:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 7:17 p.m., Valerie Murphy Lowe, 54, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release and issued a summons on a charge of assault, following a report of a disorderly conduct disturbance on Mill Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 6:54 p.m., Dylan Jeffrey Beaulieu, 27, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

9:40 p.m., Jessica Ann Johnson, 33, of Mexico, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 11:05 p.m., Lee Hunter, 35, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked (with priors), unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, following a motor vehicle stop on Brunswick Avenue.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:09 a.m., Amanda Leona Rodrigue, 31, of Chelsea, was arrested on three warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 4:01 p.m., Kevin Geaghan, 59, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

10:30 p.m., Frank Mastera, 54, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating a protection from abuse order, violating conditions of release and criminal trespassing.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:36 p.m., Angelia Marie Violette, 30, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

