IN ANSON, Friday at 6:07 p.m., harassment was reported on River Road.

Saturday at 1:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Campground Road.

IN ATHENS, Friday at 3:23 p.m., vandalism was reported on Valley Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:02 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Enterprise Drive.

8:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

8:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.

8:52 a.m., a complaint about a stray cat was made on Boothby Street.

9:13 a.m., lost property was reported on Cony Street.

9:38 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Civic Center Drive.

10:24 a.m., assault was reported on Cross Street.

10:31 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

10:49 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Cony Street.

10:52 a.m., disorderly conduct as reported on Stone Street.

11:41 a.m. a disturbance was reported on State Street.

11:51 a.m., an accident involving injury was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:56 a.m., recovered property was reported on Water Street.

12:10 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was performed on Medical Center Parkway.

12:23 p.m., child abuse offenses were reported on Crossing Way.

1:33 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Civic Center Drive.

2:14 p.m., fraud was reported on Armory Street.

2:55 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Western Avenue.

4:42 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

8:05 p.m., property was recovered on Court Street.

10:11 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Eight Rod Road.

10:24 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Middle and Cross streets.

10:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 12:29 a.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Stone Street.

1:09 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pierce Drive.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 8:17 p.m., vandalism was reported on Oakland Road.

IN CHINA, Friday at 11:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Tobey Road.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 6:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Baker Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:02 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Ridge Road.

7 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Saturday at 8:39 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

8:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Covell Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 9:39 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN INDUSTRY, Friday at 3:22 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Shaw Hill Road.

IN JAY, Friday at 4:11 p.m., trespassing was reported on Keep Road.

11:43 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 4:34 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported at Route 202 and Bog Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Friday at 9:24 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 12:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Walker Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Libby Hill Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Friday at 6:47 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Salem Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:40 a.m., fraud was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

11:42 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Waye Street.

2:49 p.m., theft was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

6:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

7:10 p.m., theft was reported on Fairview Avenue.

10:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

7:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elmwood Avenue.

10:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Couture Way.

11:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gray Street.

11:32 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

12:26 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

12:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

2:05 p.m., a burglary was reported on King Street.

2:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:2 p.m., threatening was reported on Carle Street.

7:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

7:32 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

9:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Pleasant Street.

Saturday at 1:02 am., theft was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:39 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Garand Street.

9:49 a.m., a burglary was reported on Ginger Avenue.

9:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on McCaslin Drive.

3:58 pm., harassment was reported on Donna Street.

5:55 p.m., fraud was reported on Cushman Road.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 1:45 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Greenwood Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 12:38 p.m., a person was arrested on a charge of shoplifting on Stephen King Drive.

4:20 p.m., Raymond Anthony Hamilton, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating protection from abuse order, criminal trespass and unlawful possession of scheduled drug following a complaint about trespassing on Civic Center Drive.

5:53 p.m., Joshua Grant, 41, of Sidney, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence (alcohol) and speeding, more than 30 mph over the speed limit following a motor vehicle stop at Riverside Drive and Route 3.

Saturday at 12:29 a.m., Jeremy R. Allen, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence assault.

2:55 a.m., Jillian Henderson, 31, of Windsor, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol) following the report of traffic complaints on Civic Center Drive.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 4:30 p.m., Linsey Ann Brockelbank, 35, of Winterport, arrested on a probation revocation on a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

4:30 p.m., Edward J. Leport, 27, of West Warwick, Rhode Island, arrested as a fugitive.

6 p.m., Lucas W. Fowler, 40, of Dexter, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

6:01 p.m., Dotty L. Brault, 49, of Industry, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 3:39 p.m., Lucas Rogers, 18, listed as homeless, arrested on a warrant.

6:28 p.m., Brianna Elizabeth Maberry, 24, of Gold Street, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors, violating conditions of release and on a warrant.

Saturday at 12:39 a.m., Christian Edward-Kerry Grenier, 22, listed as homeless, arrested on a warrant and two charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 10:35 p.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of minor possessing liquor and possession of marijuana on Mud Mill Road. During the same incident, a 16-year-old juvenile and 17-year-old juvenile were arrested on the same charges.

