IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 1:08 p.m., theft was reported on Ward Road.

2:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

3:06 p.m., counterfeiting was reported on Riverside Drive.

3:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Memorial Circle.

5:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Laurel Street.

5:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

5:34 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Quimby Street.

6:29 p.m., a well-being check was made on Eight Rod Road.

6:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.

7:45 p.m., a well-being check was made at Winthrop and Chapel streets.

8:12 p.m., a well-being check was made at Interstate 95 and Western Avenue.

8:25 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Water Street.

9:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Hutchinson Drive.

Wednesday at 12:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Capitol Street.

12:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gannett Street.

2:38 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Gannett Street.

3:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.

IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 2:16 p.m., fraud was reported on West Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 12:35 p.m., theft was reported on Park Drive.

3:39 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

IN CHELSEA, Tuesday at 9:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wellman Road.

11:04 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Gilbert Drive.

1:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beech Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 11:25 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Lawrence Avenue.

11:40 a.m., vandalism was reported on Crane Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 10:12 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

2:48 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairbanks Road.

5:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street at the University of Maine.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 12:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue Terrace.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 10:04 a.m., mischief was reported on Nichols Street.

7:17 p.m., threatening was reported on Nichols Street.

10:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

Wednesday at 8:45 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 5:44 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on U.S. Route 202.

10:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MOSCOW, Tuesday at 9:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 7:52 a.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

4:56 p.m., theft was reported on Belgrade Road.

IN PALMYRA, Tuesday at 2:37 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 11:36 a.m., a scam complaint was reported on Somerset Avenue.

12:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Waverly Street.

11:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 10:23 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Winter Street.

10:40 a.m., theft was reported on Turner Avenue.

11:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

12:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on South Factory Street.

2:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

2:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

3:27 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Water Street.

5:58 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Milburn Street.

10:23 p.m., mischief was reported on Fairview Avenue.

10:33 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jewell Court.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 1:28 p.m., theft was reported on Gilman Street.

2:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cool Street.

5:36 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Main Street.

5:42 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

9:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Wednesday at 3:02 a.m., theft was reported on Rideout Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 10:04 a.m., a missing person was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 3:45 p.m., Jessica Rae Coulombe, 37, of Augusta, was arrested for operating under the influence, following a report of intoxicated persons on Western Avenue.

9:06 p.m., Peter J. Barrows, 52, of Augusta, was arrested on operating under the influence (alcohol, with one prior), speeding more than 30 miles more than the limit, eluding an officer and driving to endanger, following a citizen assist on West River Road.

11 p.m., Nicholas A. Alfonso, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct (loud unreasonable noise), following a report of a domestic disturbance on Chase Avenue. In the same incident, Meagan Wade, 19, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of violating conditions of release and possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 11:35 p.m., Arthur Armond Drolet III, 48, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating while license is suspended or revoked and criminal speeding.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:27 a.m., Rodney J. Strout, 41, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of driving to endanger.

Wednesday at 12:12 a.m., Zalmer J. Nichols, 46, of Lewiston, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing, theft by unauthorized use of property and theft by receiving stolen property.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 5:36 p.m., Jose Raul Rodriguez, 46, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of driving to endanger.

9:30 p.m., Scott Bickford, 44, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 2:15 p.m., Michael H. Lemelin, 62, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, following an investigation on Community Drive.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 3:02 a.m., Tansie Marie Fernald, 31, of Canaan, was issued a summons on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and operating while license is suspended or revoked.

