Sarah Libby will perform at 6 p.m. Monday, July 27, at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub, 20 Custom House Wharf in Portland.
She is a passionate, powerful, interpreter of songs encompassing many musical genres. Taking the familiar tunes we all love and creating a truly captivating presentation.
Songs will range from the 60s to today’s hits.
Addition concerts are set for Aug. 10, 17 and 31 at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub.
