IN ANSON, Wednesday at 9:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Portland Road.

2:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 9:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:47 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

8:53 a.m., a well-being check was made at Sewall and Green streets.

9:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Townsend Street.

9:42 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on State Street.

11:12 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Green Street.

11:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bridge Street.

11:40 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Hope Way.

12:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

1:10 p.m., a well-being check was made on Franklin Street.

1:44 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bangor Street.

1:45 p.m., a past burglary was reported on State Street.

2 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Riverside Drive and Route 3.

2:19 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Bond Brook Road.

2:44 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

3:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Quimby Street.

4:38 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Stephen King Drive.

5:32 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Franklin Street.

5:37 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Quimby Street.

6:31 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Western Avenue.

9:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Hutchinson Drive.

9:56 p.m., a pedestrian check was made on Water Street.

Thursday at 12:03 a.m., harassment was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:33 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 11:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakland Road.

IN BENTON, Wednesday at 9:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on School Drive.

4:36 p.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Wednesday at 1:56 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Cuddy Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 4 p.m., threatening was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

7:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 3:22 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Highland Avenue.

4:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the waterfront.

5:29 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

6:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

Thursday at 12:38 a.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beech Street.

1:24 a.m., theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

7:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 3:39 p.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN MERCER, Thursday at 12:53 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 1:24 p.m., a well-being check was made on Gerald Drive.

8:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 5 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.

5:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belgrade Road.

Thursday, 3:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hussey Hill Road.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 9:35 a.m., threatening was reported on St. Albans Road.

IN PITTSTON, Wednesday at 4:24 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Route 194.

IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 4:13 p.m., harassment was reported on the Randolph bridge.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:52 a.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

11:10 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Main Street.

12:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

12:28 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

12:57 p.m., trespassing was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

1:07 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

6:15 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Notch Road.

8:31 p.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Avenue.

11:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Indian Ridge.

Thursday, 8:32 a.m., harassment was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 9:44 a.m., threatening was reported on Todds Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:11 a.m., threatening was reported on Ticonic Street.

11:22 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Hill Drive.

12:09 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Water Street.

1:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on John Avenue.

3:52 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

5:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Autumn Court.

9:37 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Brightwood Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 7:29 p.m., threatening was reported on Walker Hill Road.

Thursday, 9:05 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.

IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 2:04 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Halifax Street.

5:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pickerel Point Road.

6:31 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Benton Avenue.

6:46 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Cushman Road.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 12:42 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Town Hall Lane.

ARRESTS

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 11:48 a.m., Devin A. Folsom, 29, of Oakland, was arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:57 p.m., Wayne Roland McKinley, 51, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:43 p.m., Nicholas J. Anderson, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:02 p.m., Ramona Kelleyfurr, 55, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

