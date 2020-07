IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 8:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:31 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

8:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

9:10 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Jefferson Street.

11:52 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:53 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Water Street.

12:30 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Cedar Street.

1:44 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

3:24 p.m., fraud was reported on Caswell Street.

4:06 p.m., theft was reported on Senator Way.

4:08 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

6:06 p.m., a well-being check was made on Court Street.

7:26 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Western Avenue.

7:43 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

9:03 p.m., theft was reported on Trueworthy Avenue.

10:43 p.m., drug offenses were reported on Boothby Street.

11:30 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

Friday at 12:33 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

IN BENTON, Thursday at 10:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Neck Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 1:12 p.m., theft was reported on Dutch Gap Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 4:44 p.m., threatening was reported on Holt Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 5:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Hutchins Road.

6:19 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Montcalm Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 8:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

9:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 9:44 a.m., theft was reported on Pope Street.

3:43 p.m., a well-being check was made on Riverside Road.

9:06 p.m.,, suspicious activity was reported on Costello Road.

10:45 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Highland Avenue.

Friday at 1:11 a.m., harassment was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 9:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Salem Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 11:36 a.m., harassment was reported on East Madison Road.

Friday at 12:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MERCER, Thursday at 1:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brown Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 4:57 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Route 126.

6:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Starks Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 5:21 p.m., theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.

6:20 p.m., a car theft was reported on Tempesta Way.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 10:05 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Thursday at 8:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 10:11 a.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

5:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN RANDOLPH, Thursday at 5:12 p.m., a motor vehicle with personal injury was reported on Water Street.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 11:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Woods Drive.

IN RIPLEY, Thursday at 5 p.m., a car theft was reported on North Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 4:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

6:37 p.m., harassment was reported on Turner Avenue.

8 p.m., harassment was reported on Indian Ridge.

8:17 p.m., theft was reported on French Street.

Friday at 2:39 a.m., threatening was reported on Winter Street.

6:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blair Street.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 3:16 p.m., mischief was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:35 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

9:54 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Washington Street.

12:35 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:01 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Wilkes Street.

4:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Court.

10:26 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

11:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 1:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ashley Terrace.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 9:05 a.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 2 West.

IN WINDSOR, Thursday at 6:11 p.m., theft was reported on Barton Road.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 10:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on China Road.

10:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

1:05 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Abbott Road.

2:04 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Abbott Road.

2:38 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Quimby Lane.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 11:33 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Wing Drive.

11:49 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Birch Street.

Thursday at 1:09 a.m., harassment was reported on Welchs Point Road.

1:10 a.m., harassment was reported on Upper Narrows Road.

11:01 a.m., theft was reported on Clark Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:31 a.m., Michelle H. Campbell, 30, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, after a followup investigation on Front Street.

10:30 a.m., John Clark, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on two warrants, on Medical Center Parkway.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:28 a.m., Jeffrey Alan Cyr, 53, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

5:26 p.m., Alexander Smith, 24, of Clinton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and domestic violence terrorizing.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:41 p.m., Maisie Claire Russell, 18, of East Aurora, N.Y., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Friday at 12:43 a.m., Nicole Gormley, 27, of Wilson Street, was arrested on a probation hold and charges of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and use of drug paraphernalia.

12:43 a.m., Michelle Tracy Dupree, 50, of Summer Street, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 2:37 p.m., Erick Kenneth Leary, 35, of Halifax Street, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 8 a.m., Jon L. Westerlund, 35, of East Winthrop, was arrested on charges of kidnapping, gross sexual assault and violation of bail conditions.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 3:31 p.m., Joseph Michael Liebowitz, 28, of Winslow, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked (OUI), following a motor vehicle stop on Old Belgrade Road.

