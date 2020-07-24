SEWANEE, Tenn. — Kip O’Malley McGuire of Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in History at the University of the South’s 2020 commencement ceremonies held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic on May 10. McGuire is the child of Michael McGuire, of Richmond.

The University of the South is an independent liberal arts college owned by 28 dioceses of the Episcopal Church, and located atop Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga. It has been consistently ranked among the top tier of national liberal arts colleges.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: