Nearly 4 million gallons of partially treated wastewater was discharged into Casco Bay last weekend during a power failure at the East End Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Portland Water District said Friday.

The discharged prompted the city to close the popular East End Beach from Sunday to Tuesday while tests were done to determine that contamination levels were not a threat to public health. The amount of wastewater discharged was not immediately known because the power failure interfered with the plant’s computer system.

The water district estimates 3.97 million gallons of partially treated wastewater was discharged when power to the plant was interrupted at 8:15 a.m., according to a non-compliance/discharge incident report filed Friday with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection.

A backup generator failed. A generator service company later determined several bolts inside the generator had come loose.

The outage happened when an electrical splice in a Central Maine Power feeder line to the plant failed, Scott Firmin, director of wastewater services for the water district, wrote in the report. Power was restored to the plant at 2:30 p.m., about six hours after the outage began.

Firmin said the backup generator had operated successfully on June 26 and during weekly and monthly tests. The generator had been rebuilt in May 2019 and regularly serviced by a contractor, he said.

“There was no indication of any issue, and we had every reason to expect the generator would operate if required,” Firmin said in the report.

A rented generator was brought into the plant Sunday evening and will remain there while the backup generator is repairs. Firmin said the repair will cost $3,500 and will be completed next week.

After the spill, the water district notified the city of Portland, DEP and Maine Healthy Beaches program to suggest they review their procedures for beach closures, according to the report.

Test results were 10 MPN/100 ml, a level that is “well below Maine’s safety threshold of 104 MPN/100 ml,” according to Jessica Grondin, spokesperson for the city. MPN stands for most probable number, a statistical method for testing water samples for harmful bacteria and other pathogens that could cause people to become sick.

East End Beach was closed for almost a week two years ago when 1.6 million gallons of wastewater spilled from the treatment plant, washing away a section of the Eastern Promenade Trail, and flowing into Casco Bay. Following the accident, water tests showed elevated levels of bacteria.

