HALLOWELL — Blue Marble Geographics (bluemarblegeo.com), a Maine-based GIS software company, received the 2020 Outstanding Team Achievement in Lidar Award presented by the International Lidar Mapping Forum and Lidar Magazine at a virtual ceremony July 16.

The award is presented to a company or organization that demonstrates an exceptional achievement in the area of service, project management, product development or other specialty accomplishment within the realm of geospatial lidar technology. The award selection committee, composed of industry leaders and scholars, recognized the innovative capabilities of the Global Mapper Lidar Module, Blue Marble’s multi-faceted point cloud processing tool. The module provides an extensive set of features and functions for working with lidar or point cloud data, including Pixels-to-Points for photogrammetric point cloud creation from overlapping drone-captured images, automatic and manual point cloud classification, feature extraction, hydro-flattening, and more.

“We’re very honored to have been selected by industry users for this prestigious award. Being recognized by your peers is the best kind of endorsement and it proves that our product is indeed fulfilling the expectations of the worldwide geospatial community,” explained Patrick Cunningham, president and CEO of Blue Marble Geographics. “As with all of our geospatial technologies, the Lidar Module was initially developed in response to requests from our customers and it continues to evolve as the needs and requirements of these users change to reflect changes in the industry.”

Global Mapper is a cutting-edge GIS software that provides both the novice and experienced geospatial professionals with a comprehensive array of spatial data processing tools. This easy-to-learn software includes a full suite of vector and raster editing tools, extensive analysis capabilities, stunning 3-D data visualization, and a mobile app for field use.

For more information about Global Mapper Lidar Module and to download a free trial, visit bluemarblegeo.com/trial.php.

Veilleux to join Laflin & Wolfington Realty

FARMINGDALE — Nate Veilleux recently joined Laflin & Wolfington Realty after working locally in real estate for the last year. He is a 2014 graduate of the University of Southern Maine with Bachelor’s in Science in mechanical engineering. Following graduation, he has worked the last five years managing projects in the steel construction industry, where customer service is highly valued. His attention to detail, organizational skills and exceptional work ethic are all things you can expect from Nate in future transactions.

Veilleux lives in Belgrade with his wife Whitney and their two golden retrievers. When not working, he enjoys his time outside playing golf, skiing, boating and hunting.

Kennebec Estuary Land Trust welcomes new board leadership

BATH — The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust has welcomed a new slate of board officers to lead its work conserving, restoring and instilling appreciation of the land and water of the Kennebec Estuary. The land trust’s board of directors elected four members to officer positions this past spring. Reeve Wood of Bowdoinham steps into the role of president after serving as board vice president. Dixie Stedman of Bath is now the vice president, formally serving as the board secretary. Steve August of Bath graciously continues to serve as treasurer, and Travis Wolfel of Bath is the new board secretary.

“We are excited to announce our new board officers who stepped up during these far from usual times. They will be instrumental to guide KELT to accomplish our strategic goals,” said KELT’s executive director Carrie Kinne, “These individuals boast backgrounds and experience in areas vital to KELT’s success, while also sharing unique connections to the region we serve and cherish.”

Traditionally, KELT’s board members elect officers during the land trust’s public annual meeting. In order to adapt to public health concerns and regulations on in-person gatherings, KELT’s Annual Meeting and Member Celebration remains postponed until this fall.

Responding to current conditions the land trust has created an interactive 2019 Annual Report is now available online for viewing.

The 2019 ‘tree-free’ report is available for viewing at kennebecestuary.org/2019-annual-report.

For more information, visit kennebecestuary.org or call 207-442-8400.

Ward rejoins Kennebec Federal Savings as loan officer

WATERVILLE — Joshua Ward, who offers more than 20 years of banking and mortgage experience and who previously served as branch operations manager at Kennebec Federal Savings, has rejoined the bank as a loan officer. In that capacity, he will assist customers with refinancing, purchasing mortgages and home equity loans.

“I’m very excited to be back in the Waterville area, to catch up with all my old customers and friends, and to meet new ones,” Ward said, according to a news release from Kennebec Federal Savings. “Returning here, and offering KFS and its customers my years of prior experience in the Waterville area, is a wonderful new opportunity.”

In addition to being a new loan officer, Ward is a notary public and a Dedimus Justice. Raised a “military brat,” he has lived in eight states and visited 22, but lives in the Waterville area because he likes Maine best.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »