IN ANSON, Friday at 5:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Campground Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:15 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

8:23 a.m., counterfeiting was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:35 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Washington Street.

10:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Road.

10:51 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Eight Rod Road.

11:55 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West River Road.

5:02 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bangor Street.

6:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Mud Mill Road.

6:52 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Stone Street.

7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

7:59 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:20 p.m., fireworks were reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 12:04 a.m., a disturbance was reported at the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Bond Street.

3:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sparrow Drive.

5:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.

IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 1:08 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 2:58 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 11:38 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

3:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Robinson Street.

8:16 p.m., theft was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 8:41 p.m., a missing person was reported on Whittier Road.

Saturday at 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

6:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 12:22 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Central Street.

3:48 p.m., needles were found at the boat landing.

IN MADISON, Friday at 8:34 p.m., assault was reported on Main Street.

9:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

11:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Abanaki Road.

11:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Russell Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 2:04 p.m., breaking and entering in progress was reported on Middle Road.

Saturday at 8:10 a.m., harassment was reported on Middle Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 5 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Depot Street.

5:24 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Depot Street.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Belgrade Road.

Saturday at 12:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Olivia Avenue.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 9:08 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Higgins Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 1:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jewell Court.

2:54 p.m., theft was reported on Cowette Street.

5:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:17 p.m., vandalism was reported on North Avenue.

7:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

5:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Indian Ridge.

IN ST. ALBANS, Friday at 7:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Todds Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:41 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Main Street.

10:40 a.m., assault was reported on Western Avenue.

11:02 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Appleton Street.

11:43 a.m., threatening was reported on King Street.

12:08 p.m., assault was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

3:28 p.m., a fight was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

4:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Greylock Road.

4:29 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:27 p.m., assault was reported on West River Road.

8:11 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Place.

1:23 a.m., a fight was reported on Concourse.

IN WILTON, Friday at 1:30 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 3:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Bellevue Street.

6:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Heritage Place.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 4:03 p.m., William Lewis Wheelock, 29, of Windham, was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and burglary.

5:09 p.m., Jonathan J. Sevon, 45, of Friendship, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

Saturday at 1:32 a.m., Christopher Justin Shulenski, 33, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1:43 a.m., Brittany Jean Roseberry, 28, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of hindering apprehension.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:45 p.m., Randall Annis, 53, of Dover-Foxcroft, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:47 p.m., a 21-year-old Augusta woman was summoned on a charge of furnishing liquor to a minor and a 17-year-old juvenile was summoned on a charge of operating under the influence by police responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident on Eastern Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:29 p.m., Christopher C. Heath, 49, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

