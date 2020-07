IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:48 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:34 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Whitten Road.

12:09 p.m., fraud was reported on Crossing Way.

12:43 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

1:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported at the intersection of Franklin Street and Northern Avenue.

2:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:48 p.m., harassment was reported on Child Street.

5:38 p.m., intoxicated people were reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:29 p.m., simple assault was reported on Water Street.

7:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

7:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

9:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

9:37 p.m., fireworks were reported on Lafayette Street.

10:02 p.m., fireworks were reported on South Belfast Avenue.

10:12 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

10:45 p.m., fireworks were reported on State Street.

10:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cross Hill Road.

11:41 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Outlet Road.

11:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Malta Street.

Sunday at 12:12 a.m., intoxicated people were reported on Denali Way.

1:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

IN BINGHAM, Saturday at 11:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lander Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 3:41 a.m., threatening was reported on Park Drive.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 5:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 11;57 a.m., vandalism was reported on Hutchins Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

4:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 10:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Road.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 9:50 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 5:06 p.m., a shots fired complaint was made on East Madison Road.

9:29 p.m., a shots fired complaint was made on East Madison Road.

Sunday, 8:15 a.m., theft was reported on Nichols Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 12:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Tranquility Trail.

7:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

10:52 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 12:28 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Libby Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 9:44 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Ryan Court.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 11:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported Tiger Lilly Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Leavitt Street.

10:21 a.m., assault was reported on Jewell Court.

4:39 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

7:08 p.m., threatening was reported on South Street.

7:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jewell Court.

8:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

8:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Avenue.

IN SMITHFIELD, Saturday, 12:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Village Road.

Saturday at 5:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Meadow Lane.

IN SOLON, Saturday at 1:04 p.m., theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:57 a.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Quarry Road.

11:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

12:46 p.m., harassment was reported on JFK Plaza.

3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:42 p.m., theft was reported on College Avenue.

10:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Airport Road.

Sunday, 1:19 a.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 4:16 p.m., a burglary was reported on Village View Street.

5:06 p.m., harassment was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, 11:47 p.m., assault was reported on China Road.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 8:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hanson Street. An additional report of disorderly conduct on Hanson Street was also reported at 9:58 p.m.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 9:28 p.m., Adam J. Flaherty, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on Leighton Road and charged with domestic violence terrorizing and violation of probation.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:02 p.m., Krysta Tuttle, 19, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault.

Sunday, 2:16 a.m., Andrea Berard, 41, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: