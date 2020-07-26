Maine AgrAbility has a new resource for farmers who hire workers with disabilities.

“Tips for Farmers Who Hire Individuals with Disabilities” offers guidance throughout the process, including identifying goals and expectations, understanding limitations, safety and health considerations, and developing adaptations for workers for successful outcomes.

UMaine Extension bulletins may be ordered or downloaded from the publications catalog, or by calling 207-581-3792 or emailing [email protected].

