Arlene “Nan” Brann-Brown greets well-wishers Sunday during a 100th birthday celebration in her honor at her house in West Gardiner. She was the recipient of the town’s Boston Post Cane in 2018, awarded to the oldest resident in West Gardiner. She says she still attends church services regularly, does her own housework, including sweeping her driveway, and likes to pursue wild game in season. She is a member of the Maine Big Buck Club, a distinction awarded those who have bagged a deer weighing at least 200 pounds. “I’ll never give up hunting,” she says. Several relatives attended the celebration, including fifth-generation descendants. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
cmnews, west gardiner maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles