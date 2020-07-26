The Dr. Shaw Memorial Library received a grant from the Maine Bicentennial Commission to create a Storywalk at the Ezra Smith Conservation Area on Route 41 (Pond Road) in Mt. Vernon.

This Storywalk features Winthrop author Lynn Plourde’s book, “At One In a Place Called Maine.” On the flipside of the pages are fun facts that correspond to the text and provide information about various aspects of our Maine environment. It begins at the head of the Deer Trail, going counterclockwise, ending at the head of the Beaver Trail.

It should be up through the end of August and can be enjoyed at any time. A notebook is located inside the KLT’s sign-in box at the head of the trails, feel free to leave comments and thoughts in the notebook regarding the story walk.

For more information, call 293-2565.

