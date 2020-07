IN ANSON, Monday at 6:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Parkwoods Drive.

IN ATHENS, Sunday at 10:30 p.m., threatening was reported on North Road.

Monday, 12:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 1:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

1:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

1:41 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:13 p.m., missing persons were reported on Longwood Avenue.

2:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Winthrop Road.

4:45 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Western Avenue.

5:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

5:22 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported at State and Bond streets.

6:47 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made at North and Bridge streets.

9:18 p.m., a well-being check was made at Court and Sewall streets.

9:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

Monday at 12:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 4:05 p.m., a well-being check was made on Manchester Road.

IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 10:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Sunday at 1:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lake George Drive.

IN CHELSEA, Friday at 2:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Togus Road.

7:38 p.m., a well-being check was made on Windsor Road.

Saturday at 2:53 p.m., a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Togus Road.

Sunday at 1:33 p.m., theft was reported on Birch Street.

9:50 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Wellman Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

Monday, 2:43 a.m., trespassing was reported on Island Avenue.

7:59 a.m., auto theft was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Sunday at 5:34 p.m., a missing person was reported on Maine Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 6:08 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

8:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

Monday, 12:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:43 p.m., a well-being check was made on Riverview Drive.

Saturday at 11:25 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on West Street.

11:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Avenue.

Sunday at 1:25 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mechanic Street.

10:55 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on River Avenue.

7:28 p.m., theft was reported on Middle Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 4:04 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Smith Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 5:05 p.m., threatening was reported on Salmon Road.

6:19 p.m., threatening was reported on Garfield Street.

9:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Naomi Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 10:03 a.m., a well-being check was made on Academy Road.

2:30 p.m., burglary was reported on Karen Avenue.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 12:24 p.m., mischief was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:51 a.m., harassment was reported on Belgrade Road.

6:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Libby Hill Road.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 1:44 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

1:56 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSTON, Friday at 9:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Route 27.

Saturday at 6:18 a.m., fraud was reported on Route 27.

Sunday at 9:46 p.m., a well-being check was made on Beech Hill Road.

IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 2:45 p.m., theft was reported on Kinderhook Street.

IN RICHMOND, Monday, July 20, at 6:20 p.m., threatening was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

Tuesday, July 21, at 4:24 p.m., fraud was reported on Hagar Street.

Wednesday at 9:25 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hatch Street.

5:07 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Kimball Street.

6:12 p.m., trespassing was reported on Lothridge Lane.

7:01 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Road.

Thursday at 7:01 a.m., theft was reported on Kimball Street.

6:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 1:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Street.

5:09 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Langdon Road.

Saturday at 2:25 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

3:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 10:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

11:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Alder Street.

3:32 p.m., harassment was reported on South Street.

5:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beech Street.

5:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

9:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Winter Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 1:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on Meadow Lane.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 9:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Mt. Merici Avenue.

7:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Grove Street.

9:45 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Nudd Street.

11:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

Monday, 12:15 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

1 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN WAYNE, Sunday at 9:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 2:55 p.m., a well-being check was made on Cr Lane.

3:51 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

IN WILTON, Monday at 9:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WINDSOR, Sunday at 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 3:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Veteran Drive.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 1:32 a.m., an arrest was made following a motor vehicle stop on Route 3. No further information was available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.

IN BELGRADE, Saturday at 1:09 a.m., Shannon Marie Violette, 47, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence aggravated assault, following a report of a domestic dispute on McGrath Pond Road.

Sunday at 5:06 p.m., Jennifer Belanger, 44, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing, following a report of terrorizing on Manchester Road.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 1:18 p.m., Lewis E. Bachelder II, 43, of Industry, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:59 p.m., Stanley Fox, 25, of Buckfield, was arrested on charges of motor vehicle speeding 30 miles per hour over the speed limit and violating conditions of release.

Monday, 3:14 a.m., James Robert Labonte, 35, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

