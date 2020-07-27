During Monday evening’s meeting, the Winslow Town Council discussed the possibility of purchasing a second used ambulance for the Fire Department, to act as a back up to the existing ambulance, which began transporting patients earlier this month.

The council originally approved spending up to $85,000 to buy the ambulance and related equipment during a meeting on May 9.

Since the first used ambulance went into service on July 6, the Fire Department has transported 32 patients with only two calls requiring coverage from Delta Ambulance, according to Fire Chief Ronnie Rodriguez.

“Things are going very well for the department and this endeavor,” Rodriguez said.

Purchasing another used ambulance would allow the Fire Department to have a backup in case one vehicle needs repairs or they become overwhelmed with callers.

“We’ve had numerous discussions in regards to the feasibility of having a second unit,” Rodriguez said. “Not only as a back up, but in the event that we have subsequent calls we would be able to respond and take care of our patients.”

According to Rodriguez, the total amount for the equipment for another used ambulance would be estimated at $28,700.

“If we had a purchase price of an ambulance like we’ve already purchased, we’d be under $90,000,” Rodriguez said. “The ambulance that we already purchased was $58,000.”

In April, the council was set to vote on whether to allow the town to buy two used ambulances and related equipment for $204,400. But during a meeting on April 20, Councilman Jeff West made a motion to amend the original proposal to limit the town to buy only one ambulance.

At the time West said purchasing just one ambulance would “ease a lot of people’s concerns.”

Like the first purchase, the money to buy the second ambulance and equipment would come from the Fire Department’s capital account and would not increase the town’s property tax rate.

Before the purchase of the first ambulance, the Fire Department had already been providing emergency medical technician services. The purchase of the used ambulance and having licensed paramedics on staff would be the last pieces needed to give Winslow a fully functioning ambulance service.

Five employees could test for their paramedic certification in December after they have completed a course at Kennebec Valley Community College. The council will further discuss the topic at the next council meeting on Aug. 10.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: