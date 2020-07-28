IN ALBION, Monday at 1:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Unity Road.

IN ATHENS, Monday at 1:55 p.m., mischief was reported on North Road.

4:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on Corson Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:44 a.m., a well-being check was made on Eastern Avenue.

7:56 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Crooker Street.

8:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Westwood Road.

8:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

9:13 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Spring Road.

9:21 a.m., a well-being check was made on State Street.

11:05 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Denali Way.

11:12 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Water Street.

11:37 a.m., a well-being check was made on Cedar Street.

12:07 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sewall Street.

12:08 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Community Drive.

12:31 p.m., well-being/mental health check was made on Sewall Street.

1:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boothby Street.

1:30 p.m., a well-being check was made on State Street.

2:21 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Penobscot Street.

3:43 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Green Street.

4:13 p.m., a well-being check was made on Gray Birch Drive.

4:55 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.

4:57 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.

5:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

6:35 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:39 p.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

7:12 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Middle Street.

10:28 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cross Hill Road.

10:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenwood Street.

11:23 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Gilman Street.

11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

11:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.

Tuesday at 2:04 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Stone Street.

4:02 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 1:02 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Hoxie Road.

2:04 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Hoxie Road.

IN CLINTON, Monday at 8:53 p.m., theft was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

8:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 11:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.

11:59 a.m., a well-being check was made on Ash Street.

1:45 p.m., theft was reported on Whipple Lane.

2:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Street.

11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stonewall Lane.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 8:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vaughn Road.

IN JACKMAN, Monday at 2:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Forest Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 9:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Shusta Road.

3:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bean Street.

IN MERCER, Monday at 9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beech Hill Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 7:47 a.m., auto theft was reported on Sandy River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 3:23 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.

3:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 5:33 p.m., vandalism was reported on Warren Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 11:43 a.m., mischief was reported on Waverly Street.

5:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:36 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

12:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

2:22 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

5:15 p.m., theft was reported on Back Road.

10:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

Tuesday, 12:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.

IN SMITHFIELD, Monday at 8:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Quaker Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:44 a.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

10:50 a.m., assault was reported on Yeaton Street.

11:17 a.m., harassment was reported on Gray Street.

12:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

12:53 p.m., harassment was reported on King Street.

1:58 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Concourse.

2:39 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on King Street.

3:51 p.m., theft was reported on Broad Street.

3:56 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.

4:52 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Carey Lane.

5:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.

6:57 p.m., harassment was reported on King Court.

7:56 p.m., threatening was reported on West River Road.

Tuesday, 3 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Carey Lane.

3:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

5:37 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Village Green Road.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 2:10 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Bassett Road.

2:29 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Garland Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 10:27 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bowdoin Street.

2:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:18 a.m., Michael M. Rias, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault (with domestic violence priors) and refusing to submit to arrest or detention with physical force, following a report of a domestic disturbance on Civic Center Drive.

5:31 p.m., Bryan Quiroz, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violation of probation and violating conditions of release, following an overdose rescue on Stone Street.

9:19 p.m., James L. Richards, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following a report of a domestic disturbance on Gage Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 12:25 a.m., Daren Joseph Lovejoy, 32, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of attaching false plates.

4:21 p.m., Caleb Ryan McDougal, 21, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 5:08 p.m., Paul I. Bishop, 23, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

5:35 p.m., Raymond Miner, 24, of Knox, was arrested on charges of theft, operating under the influence, driving to endanger, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating conditions of release.

5:38 p.m., Lucas Trask, 19, of Bangor, was arrested on charges of unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.

9:31 p.m., Leroy Dwayne Malcolm, 37, of Etna, was arrested on seven warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:36 p.m., John Rastrom, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Tuesday, 12:27 a.m., Rahmel Williams, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

8:51 a.m., Dylan Hurlbutt, 39, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant.

