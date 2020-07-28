IN ALBION, Monday at 1:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Unity Road.
IN ATHENS, Monday at 1:55 p.m., mischief was reported on North Road.
4:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on Corson Road.
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 5:44 a.m., a well-being check was made on Eastern Avenue.
7:56 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Crooker Street.
8:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Westwood Road.
8:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
9:13 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Spring Road.
9:21 a.m., a well-being check was made on State Street.
11:05 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Denali Way.
11:12 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Water Street.
11:37 a.m., a well-being check was made on Cedar Street.
12:07 p.m., a well-being check was made on Sewall Street.
12:08 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Community Drive.
12:31 p.m., well-being/mental health check was made on Sewall Street.
1:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boothby Street.
1:30 p.m., a well-being check was made on State Street.
2:21 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Penobscot Street.
3:43 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Green Street.
4:13 p.m., a well-being check was made on Gray Birch Drive.
4:55 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Water Street.
4:57 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Franklin Street.
5:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
6:35 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:39 p.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.
7:12 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Middle Street.
10:28 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Cross Hill Road.
10:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
10:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenwood Street.
11:23 p.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Gilman Street.
11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
11:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stone Street.
Tuesday at 2:04 a.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Stone Street.
4:02 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on State Street.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 1:02 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Hoxie Road.
2:04 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Hoxie Road.
IN CLINTON, Monday at 8:53 p.m., theft was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 1:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
8:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 11:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highland Avenue.
11:59 a.m., a well-being check was made on Ash Street.
1:45 p.m., theft was reported on Whipple Lane.
2:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Street.
11:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stonewall Lane.
IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 8:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Vaughn Road.
IN JACKMAN, Monday at 2:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Forest Street.
IN MADISON, Monday at 9:04 a.m., harassment was reported on Shusta Road.
3:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bean Street.
IN MERCER, Monday at 9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.
9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Beech Hill Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 7:47 a.m., auto theft was reported on Sandy River Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 3:23 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Old Belgrade Avenue.
3:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Fairfield Street.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 5:33 p.m., vandalism was reported on Warren Hill Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 11:43 a.m., mischief was reported on Waverly Street.
5:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Peltoma Avenue.
9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Somerset Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:36 a.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
12:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
2:22 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.
5:15 p.m., theft was reported on Back Road.
10:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.
Tuesday, 12:16 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.
IN SMITHFIELD, Monday at 8:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Quaker Lane.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 9:44 a.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.
10:50 a.m., assault was reported on Yeaton Street.
11:17 a.m., harassment was reported on Gray Street.
12:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
12:53 p.m., harassment was reported on King Street.
1:58 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Concourse.
2:39 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on King Street.
3:51 p.m., theft was reported on Broad Street.
3:56 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.
4:52 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Carey Lane.
5:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.
6:57 p.m., harassment was reported on King Court.
7:56 p.m., threatening was reported on West River Road.
Tuesday, 3 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Carey Lane.
3:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
5:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
5:37 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Village Green Road.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 2:10 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Bassett Road.
2:29 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Garland Road.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 10:27 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Bowdoin Street.
2:43 p.m., trespassing was reported on Route 202.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:18 a.m., Michael M. Rias, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault (with domestic violence priors) and refusing to submit to arrest or detention with physical force, following a report of a domestic disturbance on Civic Center Drive.
5:31 p.m., Bryan Quiroz, 36, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violation of probation and violating conditions of release, following an overdose rescue on Stone Street.
9:19 p.m., James L. Richards, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, following a report of a domestic disturbance on Gage Street.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 12:25 a.m., Daren Joseph Lovejoy, 32, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of attaching false plates.
4:21 p.m., Caleb Ryan McDougal, 21, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 5:08 p.m., Paul I. Bishop, 23, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
5:35 p.m., Raymond Miner, 24, of Knox, was arrested on charges of theft, operating under the influence, driving to endanger, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating conditions of release.
5:38 p.m., Lucas Trask, 19, of Bangor, was arrested on charges of unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs.
9:31 p.m., Leroy Dwayne Malcolm, 37, of Etna, was arrested on seven warrants.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:36 p.m., John Rastrom, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Tuesday, 12:27 a.m., Rahmel Williams, 27, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
8:51 a.m., Dylan Hurlbutt, 39, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant.
