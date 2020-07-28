Fritz Grobe to take part in The Early Evening Show Aug. 1 in Gardiner

The Early Evening Show, Mike Miclon’s spoof of a Late-Night talk-Show, will be live over the internet for an evening of comedy, music, and wild improvisations. Each show will feature physical comedian, Jason Tardy, mad jugglers, Shane and Collin Miclon and your host, funny man, Mike Miclon live on stage, along with dynamic folk-duo, Oren Robinson and April Reed-Cox (AKA The Early Evening Show Orchestra), Fritz Grobe of Diet Coke and Mentos fame and other guests from around the world via satellite.

The Early Evening Show, created in Buckfield Maine’s Oddfellow Theater in 1998, is the longest-running live variety show in Maine and for the first time in its history will actually be on the air.

Audience members will be able to watch the show from the comfort and safety of their own homes but will still be able to interact with the show through the Livestream chat, Facebook and text throughout the evening.

Tickets cost $15-$100.

For tickets, call the box office at 207-582-7144 between noon to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, or 3-5 p.m. Friday and day of show.

For more information, visit johnsonhall.org.