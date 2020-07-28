The Maine Outdoor Film Festival is an annual international film festival on outdoor adventure, conservation and the arts in Portland. Films include shorts, feature length, documentaries, profile pieces, and more to share and showcase stories from all over the world that will inspire viewers. MOFF 2020 will showcase a total of 57 films over four days and eight screenings at Portland’s iconic Thompson’s Point, 8 Thompson’s Point in Portland, July 30-Aug. 2.

Films to be screened, July 31, 7 p.m.:

“Glidden Point Oyster Farms,” by GLP Films: Here’s a place where the hiking trails meet the open ocean, where kindred spirits find each other, and where the oysters are simply out of this world. It’s called MidCoast Maine and its singular sense of place tends to attract like-minded souls. Take Ryan for example.

“In Celebration of Open Space,” by Tate Yoder (filmmaker), Schoodic Institute (producer): In 2018 th Schoodic Institut at Acadia National Park worked with volunteers from 19 different countries to enhance their understanding of the land and seascapes at Acadia. Afterward they asked, “what does open space mean to you?”

“Founding Moments,” by Dominique Snyers: Leo and Sinbad are cousins. They barely know each other. One lives in the United States and the other in Belgium. During a packraft trip in the pristine Quebec wilderness, they get to know each other.

“Life For My Family,” by James Coleman and Jenny Nichols: This is the story of Mackenzie McGrath and her path to understanding personal wellness, after loosing her brother to cancer. It is a beautiful story of how she continues to cope with her loss by finding solace in the outdoors, comfort in community and growth in the continued pursuit to help others.

“The Mushroom Huntress,” by Jim Picariello: After Leigh is cut off from her cold, wealthy mother, and witnesses the arrest of her loving-yet-scheming father, she attempts to support herself by capitalizing on her love of wild mushrooms. But while foraging along the forest floor she discovers a shocking family secret.

“Pendulum,” by Lane Mathis: High octane athlete Rob Pizem lives by a code of ethics that ensures his time is spent wisely and his goals obtained. This includes raising a family, maintaining his status as a professional athlete, and mentoring his at risk high school students.

“Hilly Skiing,” by Aaron Enevoldsen: Hilly Skiing follows the story of one remarkable Scottish skier — Helen ‘Hilly’ Rennie — who skied at least once month for 120 months in Scotland.

“Rise of the Bird Men,” by Brandon Russell: This is the story of the pioneers that brought raw, un-powered human flight out of the dream realm and made it possible for everyone. A documentary piloted by interviews with the innovators that brought wingsuit flying to the world.

“12 000 KM,” by Erik Nylander: The prevailing climate threat make a bunch of Swedish extreme skiers/snowboarders skip airplanes to take on a journey with trains and boats instead, from Stockholm all the way to Japan in search of deep powder and the adventure of a lifetime.

Screenings are limited to 50 people to comply with state COVID safety policy.

To accommodate for limited capacity, MOFF has added a second weekend of screenings at Bunker Brewing Co. and the Eastern Promenade in addition to a virtual screening pass for those unable to attend a screening in-person. To view all MOFF 2020 Portland screenings please visit maineoutdoorfilmfestival.com.

Outdoor screenings are backyard, picnic-style seating so feel free to bring your favorite blanket or camp chair!

MOFF has been celebrating the outdoor community since 2012 and is proud to donate a portion of our proceeds to long-time beneficiary Teens To Trails, a nonprofit dedicated to connecting teens to life-changing outdoor experiences.

Festival organizers are committed to adhering to prevailing state public health guidelines. Screenings will observe prevailing crowd limits, social distancing and face mask recommendations. People traveling from out of state should be aware of the latest state public health guidelines. In the event screenings are canceled, ticket purchasers will have the option of a refund or converting to a virtual ticket.

Tickets cost $15.

For tickets, or more information, email [email protected] or call 207-619-3622.

