With training camp soon to open, several members of the New England Patriots have decided to opt out of the 2020 season rather than play during the coronavirus pandemic.
Veteran linebacker Dont’a Hightower and running back Brandon Bolden are among them, ESPN reported.
Starting right tackle Marcus Cannon also plans to opt out of the 2020 season, the Boston Herald reported. On Monday, fullback Danny Vitale and offensive guard Najee Toran decided to opt out.
Veterans were expected to report to the team’s training site in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Tuesday for COVID-19 tests and then to leave the site immediately. Players will be tested again later in the week; those with two negative test results will be able to gain access to team facilities.
Hightower, 30, has played on three Super Bowl champions and in two Pro Bowls since being selected by the Patriots in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft.
Cannon, 32, also has played on three Super Bowl champions. He was selected by New England in the fifth round of the 2011 draft, and started 15 games for the Patriots last season.
This story will be updated.
