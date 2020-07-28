WILTON — Police continued the search for a Massachusetts man wanted on charges connected with an armed robbery and a murder in Lynn, Massachusetts in January.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, Derell D. Guy had not been located, Katharine England, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said.

Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Wilton Police Department are continuing the search.

Related Police in Wilton search for Massachusetts man wanted for murder

Guy, 34, is on the Massachusetts State Police’s Most Wanted list. He was added to the list July 8.

“Mr. Guy was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by Wilton PD at approximately 10:30 a.m.” on Monday, England said.

It is believed the search began when Guy fled on foot after the vehicle stop. Police were searching in the area of U.S. Route 2 and Walker Hill Road in Wilton on Monday. That search had moved toward Dixfield, at the intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Route 17, by Monday afternoon.

According to the Massachusetts Most Wanted posting, Guy is 34 years old, 6 feet 1 inch tall and 175 pounds. His hair is black, eyes are brown and his ethnicity is listed as Black.

He is reportedly wearing a blue T-shirt and blue Bud Light shorts.

All leads or possible sightings should be directed to call 207-624-7076 ext. 9 or 911.

Related Headlines Police in Wilton search for Massachusetts man wanted for murder

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: