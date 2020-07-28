GORHAM — The “old” guard of Maine’s junior golf community has set up a final round battle in their last chance to claim a Maine Junior Championship.

Armand Ouellette, a 2020 graduate of Thornton Academy, eagled the final hole to card a 5-under 66 at Gorham Country Club on Tuesday. His playing partner, Caleb Manuel, a 2020 grad of Mt. Ararat and two-time Varsity Maine Player of the year, is right behind with a 4-under 67.

Ouellette won the Biddeford-Saco Country Club championship on Saturday. Manuel is coming off a third-place finish at the New England Amateur last Thursday.

With the top 16-18 year old golfers in the clubhouse Tuesday, it looks like Ouellette and Manuel will be paired with Cade Charron, a 2019 graduate of Mt. Ararat, who shot a 1-under 70. Charron, now on the Husson University golf team, and Manuel were teammates when Mt. Ararat won the 2018 Maine high school championship. The Eagles repeated in 2019.

Manuel and Ouellette both won a Jr. Am title in the 13-14 age group but neither have won in the 16-18 division. Last year Manuel finished second while Ouellette missed the tournament because of an injury. Charron tied for third in 2019.

Charron just made the 18-and-under age requirement. He will turn 19 on Aug. 3. Like Manuel, he is from Topsham and plays out of Brunswick Golf Club. He’s looking forward to being in the final group.

“Those are two great golfers. Obviously me and Caleb play a lot at the club together but we’ve never been paired together in a tournament. It would definitely be cool to play a round of tournament golf with him outside of the club,” Charron said.

Nick McGonagle of Portland shot a 71 and Tom Higgins of South Portland (Cheverus High), who played last season for the University of New England, carded a 72.

The 11-player girls’ field teed off at 11:30 or later. Ruby Haylock, 15, of Hartford, is in the field just a week after winning her first Maine Women’s Championship with a chip-in birdie on the first playoff hole.

This story will be updated.

