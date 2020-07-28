DRESDEN — A South Paris man and a four-year-old girl were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Cedar Grove Road.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Lt. Brendan Kane said deputies were called to the crash just after 6 p.m.

Kane said a 2012 Mitsubishi driven by Marissa Gammon, 28, of South Paris, failed to yield while traveling onto Cedar Grove Road from the intersection of River Road. The vehicle she was driving struck a 2017 Nissan driven by Alan Hewitt, 30, of Wiscasset, which was traveling on Patterson Road.

A passenger in Gammon’s vehicle, Trever Chouinard, 22, of South Paris, was injured. A four-year-old girl, who Kane did not identify because she is a minor, who was a passenger in Hewitt’s vehicle was also injured.

Kane said both injured parties were “believed to be stable” before they were taken to MidCoast Hospital in Brunswick. On Tuesday morning, hospital spokesperson Judith Kelsh said neither Chouinard nor the four-year-old were at the hospital.

Both vehicles had “mostly front end damage,” according to Kane, and the vehicle Gammon was driving overturned.

Kane said the crash is still under investigation.

