IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 8:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:32 a.m., a well-being check was made on Stephen King Drive.

Noon, a motor vehicle accident with personal injury was reported on Northern Avenue.

Noon, a well-being check was made on Quimby Street.

5:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

8:01 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Ryan Court.

8:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on State Street.

9:58 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Western Avenue.

10:43 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

Wednesday at 12:31 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

2:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverside Drive.

IN BELGRADE, Monday at 5:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wings Mills Road.

IN CHELSEA, Monday at 4:59 p.m., theft was reported on River Road.

Tuesday at 1:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

IN EMBDEN, Tuesday at 4:23 p.m., theft was reported on Dunbar Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:40 a.m., threatening was reported on Island Avenue.

1:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Skowhegan Road.

5:44 p.m., vandalism was reported on Green Road.

11:01 p.m., vandalism was reported on Winter Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Tuesday at 1:56 p.m., a well-being check was made on Riverview Street.

Wednesday at 3:48 a.m., a well-being check was made on Harwood Road.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Gardiner Common on Brunswick Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 1:26 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Nye Road.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 11:23 a.m., assault was reported on Cambridge Road.

IN LITCHFIELD, Monday at 12:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Lane.

Tuesday at 6:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Upper Pond Road.

Wednesday at 7:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Small Road overpass.

IN MANCHESTER, Monday at 7:56 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Western Avenue.

Tuesday at 12:15 p.m., theft was reported on Mountain View Road.

IN MERCER, Tuesday at 9:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Valley Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON, Tuesday at 10:42 a.m., fraud was reported on Pond Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 3:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Wire Bridge Road.

Wednesday, 6:52 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 5:19 p.m., theft was reported on Tilton Point Trail.

Wednesday, 4:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 10:09 a.m., shoplifting was reported on Somerset Plaza.

7:40 p.m., theft was reported on Greeley Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Monday at 11:25 a.m., harassment was reported on Kinderhook Street.

6:51 p.m., burglary was reported on Asbury Street.

7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skyline Court.

Tuesday at 5:10 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Brookview Drive.

5:58 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Brookview Drive.

6:16 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Steepleview Court.

10:37 a.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Brookview Drive.

IN READFIELD, Monday at 5:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Russell Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:49 a.m., assault was reported on Madison Avenue.

10:29 a.m., a past burglary involving breaking and entering was reported on Water Street.

3:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bailey Street.

8:45 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

9:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 10:09 a.m., threatening was reported on Brookside Drive.

5:38 p.m., vandalism was reported on Twin Oaks Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

12:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Chaplin Street.

3:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Highwood Street.

6:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

7:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Carle Street.

8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

8:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Front Street.

11:04 p.m., a fight was reported on Summer Street.

11:05 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Carle Street.

Wednesday, 12:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Tuesday at 10:24 a.m., harassment was reported on Benson Road.

2:16 p.m., theft was reported on Indiana Road.

3:23 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on First Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 9:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Augusta Road.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 4:57 p.m., fraud was reported on Metcalf Road.

6:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Tallwood Road.

9:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Metcalf Road.

10:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wings Drive.

11:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norcross Point.

Tuesday at 7:19 a.m., trespassing was reported on Route 202.

9:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Winthrop Beach Lane.

Wednesday at 12:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Town Hall Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 4:44 p.m., Allen Zoglio, 25, of New York City, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, following a report of suspicious activity on Stone Street. In the same incident, Emlyn Rooks-Hughes, 25, of Randolph, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of cocaine base, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and sale and use of drug paraphernalia.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:58 p.m., Derell D. Guy, 34, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge.

6:49 p.m., Elijah Joseph Luker, 25, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of reckless conduct.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 1:05 p.m., Nicholas A. Trask, 21, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.

2:56 p.m., Melissa Reynold, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

5:26 p.m., Gerard Charles Latham, 44, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.

5:29 p.m., Kate Lynn Tripodi, 35, of Plymouth, was arrested on a warrant.

10:31 p.m., Molly Lynn Gillis, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, assault, violating conditions of release, operating while license is suspended or revoked and two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:51 a.m., Dylan Hurlbutt, 39, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant.

11:20 p.m., Earle Sutton, 49, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WEST GARDINER, Monday at 7:32 p.m., Raymond L. Higgins, 66, of Monmouth, was arrested on a probation hold, two counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and a charge of unlawful possession of oxycodone (with priors), following a motor vehicle stop on Lewiston Road.

