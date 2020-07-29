LOS ANGELES — Tracy Morgan and his wife of five years are ending their marriage.

The actor-comedian’s representative said in an emailed statement Wednesday that Morgan and Megan Wollover have filed for divorce.

Megan Wollover, Tracy Morgan

Megan Wollover, left, and Tracy Morgan arrive at the ESPY Awards on July 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Morgan and his wife of five years will part ways. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

“This is a challenging time for all involved, so I ask that you please respect our privacy,” Morgan said in a statement.

Morgan and Wollover married after the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member recovered from a 2014 highway crash. One man was killed in the crash that left Morgan and two friends seriously injured.

The crash happened when a Wal-Mart truck slammed into the back of a limo Morgan was riding in.

Morgan and Wollover have a 7-year-old daughter. The comedian also has three adult sons from a previous marriage.

