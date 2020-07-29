The Waterville Food Bank is the recipient of a $2,000 COVID-19 relief grant from Summit Natural Gas.

The organization will use the donation to supply nutritional resources to community members in the Waterville area.

“The Waterville Food Bank is very grateful for Summit’s support,” said, Sandra Hammond, Operation Manager, Greater Waterville Area Food Bank, in a news release. “Hunger is a true concern here in the state of Maine, 19% of residents reported not having enough money to buy food last year, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Summit’s generous support couldn’t have come at a better time as the food bank was faced with tremendous community demand.

“Summit is proud to present this grant to Waterville Food Bank,” said Kurt Adams, Chief Executive Officer, Summit Utilities, according to the release. “We understand that we are all in this together. The Waterville Food Bank plays a critical role in our Waterville service area providing nutritious food to struggling Maine families and seniors who might otherwise go without during this unprecedented health crisis. Providing these resources is one way that we can support our customers and community members who are immediately impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.”

The company has committed $20,000 overall to COVID-19 relief efforts in Maine. In addition to donating to the Waterville Food Bank the company also is contributing to Augusta Food Bank, Falmouth Food Pantry, Southern Maine Area on Aging, and the Kennebec Valley Community Action Program.

On top of providing financial support to nonprofit organizations throughout its service territories, Summit has also suspended natural gas disconnections for nonpayment and is working with customers who may need payment assistance, arrangements, or extensions.

