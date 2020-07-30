IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 8:22 p.m., theft was reported on Hartland Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8:49 a.m., a well-being check was made on Capitol Street.

10:53 a.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Western Avenue.

11:38 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Bridge Street.

11:42 a.m., a well-being check was made on Bangor Street.

11:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

12:45 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on West River Road.

1:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

2:07 p.m., a well-being check was made on Valley Street.

2:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Boothby Street.

2:52 p.m., a simple assault was reported on Boothby Street.

3:12 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on East Chestnut Street.

3:40 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

3:55 p.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:24 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

4:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

7:08 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Piggery Road.

7:53 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Road.

8:37 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Eight Rod Road.

9:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Road.

11:20 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Monroe Street.

11:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 3:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

3:31 a.m., a well-being check was made on Eight Rod Road.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 2:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN CHELSEA, Wednesday at 3:12 p.m., theft was reported on Cooper Road.

9:47 p.m., burglary was reported on Cooper Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 2:51 p.m., theft was reported on Avis Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 3:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Norridgewock Road.

3:56 p.m., harassment was reported on Center Road.

11:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennebec Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 1:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

7:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Abbott Park at the University of Maine at Farmington.

IN FAYETTE, Thursday at 6:38 a.m., fraud was reported on Echo Lake Road.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 11:36 a.m., a fight was reported on Clinton Street.

2:43 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

4:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in Cobbossee Stream on Water Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Richmond Road.

9:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferrin Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 4:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ash Street.

9:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Thursday, 7:31 a.m., auto theft was reported on Lakewood Road.

8:51 a.m., vandalism was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 9:21 a.m., theft was reported on Prescott Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Wednesday at 12:49 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Spruce Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 2:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on Fairfield Street.

3:33 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Pullen Drive.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 4:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hunnewell Avenue.

6:09 p.m., theft was reported on Somerset Plaza.

Thursday, 8:34 a.m., theft was reported on Lincoln Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Wednesday at 4:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hillcrest Avenue.

IN READFIELD, Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., a well-being check was made on Terrace Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 10:20 a.m., vandalism was reported on Madison Avenue.

6:17 p.m., assault was reported on West Front Street.

10:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Spring Street.

10:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Turner Avenue.

10:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SOLON, Wednesday at 5:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on South Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 12:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Papoose Lane.

6:36 p.m., threatening was reported on Papoose Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:16 a.m., theft was reported on Squire Street.

11:16 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Silver Street.

11:55 a.m., harassment was reported on Autumn Street.

12:11 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Ridgewood Avenue.

12:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Drummond Avenue.

1:18 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Concourse.

4:41 p.m., theft was reported on North Street.

9:41 p.m., threatening was reported on Burleigh Street.

10:36 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hazelwood Avenue and Wilson Street.

Thursday, 2:50 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Green Street.

3:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

4:31 a.m., theft was reported on Squire Street.

5:15 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Mayflower Hill Road.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 12:13 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on U.S. Route 2 East.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Bellevue Street.

7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maude Street.

8:22 p.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

IN WINTHROP, Wednesday at 6:54 a.m., burglary was reported on Hanson Street.

6:56 p.m., burglary was reported on Hanson Street.

7 p.m., a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident was reported on Route 202.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:04 a.m., Heath Aaron Dupont, 47, a transient, was arrested on charges of violating a protection order (with priors) and violating conditions of release, following a report of a protection order violation at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility on State Street.

IN FARMINGDALE, Wednesday at 2:39 p.m., arrests were made after the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office assisted another agency. No further information was available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 7:35 p.m., a 17-year-old Chelsea male was arrested on charges of theft by unauthorized use of property and operating a vehicle without a license, following the report of theft of a motor vehicle on Pond Road.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY. Wednesday at 8:11 p.m., Tyler Joseph York, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of assault and violating conditions of release.

8:53 p.m., Christopher Allen Thwing, 32, of Athens, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday, 11:05 a.m., Neil J. Warren, 32, of Dexter, was arrested on two warrants and a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., Joshua Horne, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs, operating without a license, violating conditions of release and a probation hold.

