The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a free, five-part livestock nutrition webinar series beginning 6–8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6. The series continues Thursdays through Sept. 3.

Topics include basic nutrition needs of beef cattle, small ruminants, pigs and poultry, as well as processing expectations. Colt Knight, UMaine Extension assistant professor and state livestock specialist, leads the series. Windham Butcher Shop is co-sponsor.

The series is free; registration is required.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 207-781-6099, or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous