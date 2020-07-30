MANCHESTER — The town will take measures to discourage use of the popular Outlet Bridge swim spot, while looking for other places where Manchester residents can take a dip.

This summer, residents who live near the Outlet Bridge at the intersection of Pond and Collins roads, where Cobbossee Stream flows out of Cobbossee Lake, have complained to town and state officials the site has become unsafe. Safety concerns stem from both due to the number of people swimming and congregating there, and what residents say is unruly behavior, including drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.

Manchester is not lacking water bodies and has an extensive Cobbossee Lake shoreline, but is short on places people can swim unless they own waterfront property or belong to an organization with access.

The town plans to add guardrails, no parking signs and plants near the site to discourage public swimming in the Outlet Bridge area.

While they put those plans in motion, officials are also looking to secure access to somewhere else Manchester families can swim.

“We’re taking away a swimming spot from people, even though I know it’s not an ideal spot, so I think we should work on creating a spot for people to go,” Selectman Doug Ide said Tuesday as selectmen discussed their Outlet Bridge plans. “Manchester has so much waterfront, but no public access.”

Selectmen discussed the possibility of paying fees to private swimming areas, either in or near town, such as the Augusta County Club that has a private beach for members or the Cobbossee Yacht Club. They also discussed reaching out to other area towns — such as Readfield, which has a town beach — to see if arrangements could be made for Manchester residents to swim there, potentially subsidized by the town.

The Augusta Country Club golf course, despite its name, is located in Manchester, while its beach for members is located near the course, but just over the town line in Winthrop.

Other selectmen, including Paula Thomas, who was elected chairwoman of the board Tuesday, agreed the town should look to give residents a place where they can safely swim. She believes most of the users of the Outlet spot are from out-of-town.

Thomas warned that if the town finds a new public swimming spot, it should be monitored so it doesn’t become like the Outlet is on some days now.

On some hot days this summer, according to residents and officials, the Outlet has drawn crowds of more than 50 people. According to the complaint, some of those people coming to the site get in the way of passing traffic, drink beer and smoke, don’t watch their children closely, litter and get into fights.

To try to quell such activity, the town will extend a guardrail at the intersection of Pond and Collins roads, about 100 feet further up Collins Road on the water side of the road. The guardrail would be extended across a town-owned parcel of land that, other than the bridge, draws the most swimmers. The town also will make the other side of Collins Road a no parking area, and install “no parking” signs there.

Town officials also will check with the state Department of Environmental Protection about adding plants at the parcel of town-owned land along Collins Road. Their hope is to make the now gravelly, largely open site less accessible if it is covered in shrubs and other plant life.

Selectmen agreed to leave a 3-foot gap in the guardrail to allow people hand-carrying canoes and kayaks into Cobbossee Stream or going fishing to have access to the stream through the property.

Selectmen Bob Gasper said he’d like to encourage that kind of use.

“If everyone was just doing that (launching canoes and kayaks there), we wouldn’t have to do anything,” he said, noting he stopped by on a recent morning and five different groups were launching their small boats there. “That’s why I think it’s important to leave a 3-foot gap, so people can carry their boats in and not get scratched up climbing over the guardrail.

“They do have to park somewhere even if they’re just doing kayaks and canoes,” Gasper added, “which is what we want to encourage.”

Town Manager E. Patrick Gilbert said the guardrails will cost about $1,200, which he said could come from the town’s roads budget.

Selectmen considered but decided against putting up “no public access” or “no swimming” signs while they see if approved changes address the problem. They also noted that enforcing those signs would be difficult and people may just tear them down.

They did express interest in potentially setting time limits for the spot, such as not allowing public access to it after sunset.

At a recent meeting with town officials at the site, Maine State Police and Kennebec County Sheriff’s office representatives said they would have officers try to stop by the site more often. Thomas said she saw an officer parked by the bridge this week.

The Collins Road property where many swimmers congregate was previously where a state road crossed Cobbossee Stream, which Gilbert said was given to the town in the 1960s.

