IN ANSON, Friday at 7:29 a.m., trespassing was reported on Center Street.
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:53 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
7:59 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Spring Road.
10:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Drive.
12:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Church Hill Road.
12:25 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chapel Street.
1:32 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Mill Street.
1:49 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Kelton Road.
1:52 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Old Winthrop Road.
1:58 p.m., fraud was reported on Washington Street.
3:48 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Patterson Street.
4:15 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Stephen King Drive.
6:26 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bangor Street.
8:56 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
10:05 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.
10:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
11:25 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Friday at 4:14 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Northern Avenue.
IN AVON, Thursday at 10:17 a.m., vandalism was reported on Rangeley Road.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 6:34 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on First Tracks Lane.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 3:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.
IN DETROIT, Thursday at 1:41 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 12:34 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Water Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 2:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.
Friday at 8:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davis Road.
IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 2:26 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Smith Road.
3:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Road.
IN JAY, Thursday at 1:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belleview Drive.
Friday at 10:26 a.m., an assault was reported on Church Street.
IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 2:34 p.m., theft was reported on Richmond Road.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 10:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hussey Hill Road.
12:26 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Pleasant Street.
8:23 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fourth Street.
IN RANDOLPH, Thursday at 1:54 p.m., a well-being check was made on Kinderhook Street.
IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 7:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Canaan Road.
4:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
5:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. Mark Street.
IN STARKS, Thursday at 10:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sawyers Mills Road.
IN STRONG, Thursday at 7:30 p.m., harassment was reported on South Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:06 a.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.
9:09 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.
9:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
10:11 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on West River Road.
5:50 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Drummond Avenue.
6:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Concourse.
6:30 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on College Avenue.
8:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on West Court.
9:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 2:47 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Depot Street.
9:10 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Route 133.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.
4:04 p.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.
7:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bowden Street.
IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 9:24 a.m., burglary was reported on Route 133.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 4:23 p.m., Edson G. Moody, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of arson, criminal threatening and obstructing the report of a crime, following a report of a general disturbance on Jeff Gagnon Way.
6:59 p.m., Kayla R. Craig, 33, of Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, following a motor vehicle stop at Arsenal and Cony streets.
IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 8:08 p.m., Damon Lee Pierpont, 41, of Union, was arrested on four counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following a motor vehicle stop on Maine Avenue.
IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 2:38 p.m., an arrest was made following a property damage motor vehicle accident on Western Avenue. No further information was available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.
IN PITTSTON, Thursday at 10:54 a.m., an arrest was made following a motor vehicle stop on Route 27. No further information was available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:05 a.m., Neil J. Warren, 32, of Dexter, was arrested on two warrants.
12:45 p.m., Cherie Ann Curtis, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:53 a.m., Sadie Janette Davis, 32, of Hazelwood Avenue, was arrested on three charges of violating conditions of release and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.
5:06 p.m., Renee Lynn Belisle, 38, of South Grove Street, was arrested on four warrants.
5:06 p.m., Sean N. Lussier, 28, of Fairfield, was arrested on two warrants.
SUMMONSES
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:06 a.m., Amy Jean Hudson, 37, of Silver Place, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a report of shoplifting at Hannaford on JFK Plaza.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine July 31 police log
-
Nation & World
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
-
Local & State
Maine AG files civil rights complaint against Portland man
-
Schools and Education
Central Maine schools still grappling with how to bring students back in mix of options
-
Local & State
Augusta nabs Gardiner’s city clerk