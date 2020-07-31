IN ANSON, Friday at 7:29 a.m., trespassing was reported on Center Street.

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:53 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

7:59 a.m., a past burglary was reported on Spring Road.

10:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industrial Drive.

12:14 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Church Hill Road.

12:25 p.m., a well-being check was made on Chapel Street.

1:32 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

1:49 p.m., a disorderly conduct disturbance was reported on Kelton Road.

1:52 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Old Winthrop Road.

1:58 p.m., fraud was reported on Washington Street.

3:48 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Patterson Street.

4:15 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Stephen King Drive.

6:26 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bangor Street.

8:56 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:05 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

10:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

11:25 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 4:14 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Northern Avenue.

IN AVON, Thursday at 10:17 a.m., vandalism was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 6:34 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on First Tracks Lane.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 3:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.

IN DETROIT, Thursday at 1:41 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 12:34 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Water Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 2:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

Friday at 8:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davis Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Thursday at 2:26 p.m., criminal trespass was reported on Smith Road.

3:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Litchfield Road.

IN JAY, Thursday at 1:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Belleview Drive.

Friday at 10:26 a.m., an assault was reported on Church Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Thursday at 2:34 p.m., theft was reported on Richmond Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 10:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hussey Hill Road.

12:26 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Pleasant Street.

8:23 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fourth Street.

IN RANDOLPH, Thursday at 1:54 p.m., a well-being check was made on Kinderhook Street.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 7:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Canaan Road.

4:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on St. Mark Street.

IN STARKS, Thursday at 10:12 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Sawyers Mills Road.

IN STRONG, Thursday at 7:30 p.m., harassment was reported on South Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:06 a.m., shoplifting was reported on JFK Plaza.

9:09 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

9:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:11 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on West River Road.

5:50 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Drummond Avenue.

6:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Concourse.

6:30 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on College Avenue.

8:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on West Court.

9:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 2:47 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Depot Street.

9:10 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Route 133.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 11:53 a.m., harassment was reported on Benton Avenue.

4:04 p.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue.

7:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bowden Street.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 9:24 a.m., burglary was reported on Route 133.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 4:23 p.m., Edson G. Moody, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of arson, criminal threatening and obstructing the report of a crime, following a report of a general disturbance on Jeff Gagnon Way.

6:59 p.m., Kayla R. Craig, 33, of Chelsea, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked, following a motor vehicle stop at Arsenal and Cony streets.

IN FARMINGDALE, Thursday at 8:08 p.m., Damon Lee Pierpont, 41, of Union, was arrested on four counts of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following a motor vehicle stop on Maine Avenue.

IN MANCHESTER, Thursday at 2:38 p.m., an arrest was made following a property damage motor vehicle accident on Western Avenue. No further information was available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.

IN PITTSTON, Thursday at 10:54 a.m., an arrest was made following a motor vehicle stop on Route 27. No further information was available from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office by press time.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 11:05 a.m., Neil J. Warren, 32, of Dexter, was arrested on two warrants.

12:45 p.m., Cherie Ann Curtis, 39, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:53 a.m., Sadie Janette Davis, 32, of Hazelwood Avenue, was arrested on three charges of violating conditions of release and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

5:06 p.m., Renee Lynn Belisle, 38, of South Grove Street, was arrested on four warrants.

5:06 p.m., Sean N. Lussier, 28, of Fairfield, was arrested on two warrants.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:06 a.m., Amy Jean Hudson, 37, of Silver Place, was issued a summons on a charge of theft following a report of shoplifting at Hannaford on JFK Plaza.

