University of Maine Cooperative Extension has a new publication in response to a common issue — how to manage woodchucks (Marmota monax) on lawns and in gardens in Maine.

“Managing Woodchucks on Your Maine Property” includes recommendations to help protect vegetable gardens and prevent destructive tunneling, as well as techniques to avoid based on the biology and natural history of woodchucks. The publication was produced by the University of Maine, University of Southern Maine and UMaine Extension, with funding provided by the USM Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program.

UMaine Extension bulletins may be ordered or downloaded from the publications catalog or by calling 207-581-3792; or email [email protected].

