Former New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin is recovering from a bicycle accident which left him with four broken ribs and a collapsed lung. According to ESPN, Coughlin also needed stitches in his head and was hospitalized for one night following the crash last weekend in Jacksonville, Florida.

Another man on a racing bike, in the words of Coughlin, “comes out of nowhere and clips the front of my bike.” Coughlin, who was also Jacksonville’s first head coach and general manager, said he thought he was aware of his surroundings, until being blindsided. Coughlin, 73, first went home before his family convinced him to go to the hospital, where he underwent X-rays and a CT scan. Doctors told Coughlin he faces a four- to six-week recovery.

Coughlin, 73, was fired in December as the Jaguars’ executive vice president of football operations. He held that post since 2017 after serving as the Giants’ head coach from 2004-15. Coughlin led the Giants to a pair of Super Bowl victories over the New England Patriots.

BILLS: Buffalo starting right guard Jon Feliciano is out indefinitely after having surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.

The team did not reveal when or how Feliciano was hurt in making the announcement on its website Friday.

Feliciano is a fifth-year NFL player entering his second season in Buffalo. He started 16 games last year and was part of an offensive line that returned all five starters entering training camp.

Buffalo has depth along its line, with one option having Cody Ford make the switch to guard after spending his rookie season last year starting at right tackle.

