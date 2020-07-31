MILWAUKEE — The St. Louis Cardinals have been instructed to self-isolate in their hotel rooms after at least one positive COVID-19 test on the traveling party, and they will not be going to Miller Park on Friday for the game against Milwaukee, according to multiple reports.

The afternoon game is expected to be postponed according to MLB Network and ESPN.

The Cardinals arrived in Milwaukee on Wednesday evening and had an off day Thursday before planning to play the Brewers in their home opener on Friday. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported Friday morning that the Cardinals game would be postponed due to multiple positive tests for COVID-19.

Friday’s game was scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. with Jack Flaherty (1-0) starting for the the Cardinals against Brett Anderson (0-0).

The Miami Marlins were the first team to face a COVID-19 crisis, with 17 players and two coaches testing positive during and after last weekend’s series in Philadelphia.

The Phillies had two members of their club – a coach and a clubhouse worker – test positive on Thursday. As a result, neither the Marlins nor the Phillies will take the field until Monday at the earliest.

The Phillies had been scheduled to play the New York Yankees in a home-and-home series this week. Those games were postponed until next week, although it’s entirely possible the games could be moved again.

Instead of facing the Phillies, the Yankees played a two-game series this week against the Orioles, winning both games in Baltimore.

A total of six MLB clubs won’t be in action this weekend as a result of the coronavirus outbreak: the three clubs with confirmed cases (Phillies, Marlins, Cardinals) and their scheduled opponents (Brewers, Nationals, Blue Jays).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: