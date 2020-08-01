IN ANSON, Friday at 12:55 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Parkwoods Drive.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:14 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Old Belgrade Road.

9:28 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Civic Center Drive.

9:59 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Capitol Street.

10:44 a.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported on Water Street.

11:42 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on State Street.

12:37 p.m., theft was reported on State Street.

1:21 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Sewall Street.

1:26 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.

1:29 p.m., a well-being check was made at Bridge and State streets.

1:51 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Bangor Street.

1:55 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Middle Street.

2:28 p.m., a motor vehicle theft was reported on Summer Street.

2:55 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Chapel Street.

3:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

3:57 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested on Civic Center Drive.

4:29 p.m., an animal well-being check was made on Civic Center Drive.

5:15 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Armory Street.

5:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

6:32 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

6:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

7:35 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

8:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

9:14 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Mayflower Road.

9:33 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Pet Haven Lane.

11:01 p.m., assault was reported on Stone Street.

11:03 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was requested on Northern Avenue.

11:23 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Memorial Bridge.

Saturday at 3:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Drew Street.

4:06 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Medical Center Parkway.

4:12 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

IN CARTHAGE, Friday at 12:49 p.m., a burglary was reported on Earth Way.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 2:16 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

6:33 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Baker Street.

8:48 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Hinckley Road.

Saturday at 2:17 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lindseys Way.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 1:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Williams Street.

4:33 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Osborne Street.

5:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Newhall Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 8:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Davis Road.

12:15 p.m., vandalism was reported on Bailey Hill Road.

IN JAY, Friday at 10:26 a.m., an assault was reported on Church Street.

Saturday at 12:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Keep Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Friday at 10:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Rapid Stream Road.

IN MADISON, Friday at 1:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 2:38 p.m., a well-being check was made on Packard Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 9:38 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

4:03 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Fairfield Street.

5:03 p.m., theft was reported on Gagnon Road.

8:22 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 12:35 p.m., an assault was reported on Crosby Street.

5:52 p.m., an assault was reported on Mill Court.

Saturday at 12:49 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on George Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 5:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

Saturday at 12:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Judkins Court.

4:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on French Street.

IN SOLON, Friday at 10:19 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Parkman Hill Road.

IN STARKS, Friday at 9:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mason Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 8:52 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:26 a.m., theft was reported on Redington Street.

12:21 p.m., theft was reported on Yawkey Way.

2:44 p.m., theft was reported on North Street.

3:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crestwood Drive.

4:22 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:41 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on King Court.

5:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

IN WELD, Friday at 1:57 p.m., theft was reported on Center Hill Road.

IN WILTON, Friday at 10:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lake Road.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pat Street.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 4:58 p.m., harassment was reported Welch Point Road.

8:32 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Highland Heights.

9:19 p.m., a death was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 1:20 a.m., a burglary was reported on Route 133.

11:40 a.m., criminal mischief was reported was Pamela Drive.

12:33 p.m., a well-being check was made on Winthrop Center Road.

1:26 p.m., a stray animal was reported on Highland Heights.

1:48 p.m., a stray animal was reported on South Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:46 p.m., Douglas Krajewski, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation revocation and Monica Upson, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on Armory Street.

8:33 p.m., Amanda McCarthy, 34, of Augusta, was arrested on probation violation on Water Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 11:35 p.m., Bryan Ernest Worthley Jr., 47, of Bryant Pond, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual revocation with a prior and attaching false plates.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 1:19 p.m., a person was arrested on Route 202.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 5:47 p.m., Christopher Lee Brown, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors and operating after habitual offender revocation with one prior.

6:36 p.m., Michael Allen Parker, 20, of New Gloucester, was arrested on a warrant for motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 2:41 p.m., Jujay Emilio Santiago, 21, of Portland, was arrested on a warrant following the report of a fight call on High Street.

11:17 p.m., Devin L. Kempster, 23, of Edwards Street, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol with one prior following a motor vehicle stop on Spring Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:26 p.m., Kacee Ann Strandring, 32, of Drummond Avenue, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 4:36 p.m., Carol L. Lagassey, 54, of Sidney, was issued a summons on a charge of speeding more than 30 mph over the speed limit on West River Road.

10:20 p.m., Wayne X. Weaver, 58, transient, was issued a summons on a charge of violating condition of release on Mount Vernon Street following a well-being/mental health check.

