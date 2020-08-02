IN ATHENS, Saturday at 11:28 p.m., threatening was reported on North Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:45 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Green Street.

11:12 a.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Western Avenue.

11:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Congress Street.

11:39 a.m., an accident involving injury was reported on Interstate 95.

11:40 a.m., criminal threatening was reported on Spruce Street.

11:48 a.m., intoxicated persons were reported on Water Street.

12:11 p.m., theft was reported on North Street.

1:22 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Glenridge Drive.

1:44 p.m., an animal well-being check was requested Whitten Road.

1:53 p.m., a well-being check was made on State Street.

2:09 p.m., theft was reported on Church Hill Road.

3:56 p.m., a well-being check was made on Bangor Street.

4:23 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Stone Street.

6:20 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Water Street.

6:32 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Valley Street.

10:29 p.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

10:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Glenridge Drive.

10:39 p.m., a well-being/mental health check was made on Northern Avenue.

10:46 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Patterson Street.

Sunday at 12:51 a.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Northern Avenue.

2:02 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Riverside Drive.

IN CARRABASETT VALLEY, Sunday at 9:28 a.m., a burglary was reported on Carriage Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 11:46 a.m., a brush fire was reported on Mace Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 10:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Goodrich Road.

10:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Goodrich Road.

IN EUSTIS, Saturday at 10:25 p.m., threatening was reported on School Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 6:33 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 5:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burns Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 1:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Starling Street.

5:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN JACKMAN, Sunday at 1:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Spruce Street.

IN JAY, Saturday at 12:58 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Keep Road.

1:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hyde Road.

3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Jay Road.

8:38 p.m., threatening was reported on Morse Hill Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 10:52 a.m., theft was reported on Preble Avenue.

1:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN MADRID TOWNSHIP, Saturday at 3:36 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with injuries was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 6:12 p.m., an accident involving injury was reported at Main Street and Ridge Road.

8:48 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Old Lewiston Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 6:56 p.m., an assault was reported on Erica Way.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 12:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

1:57 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Gagnon Road.

Sunday at 7:39 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Sunday at 10:31 a.m., vandalism was reported on Kelley Road.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 8:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Case Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 1:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

1:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Indian Ridge.

5:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

5:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:10 p.m., harassment was reported on Turner Avenue.

9:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Front Street.

11:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

Sunday at 12:36 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Steward Hill Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday t 7:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ripley Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9: 51 a.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Quarry Road.

12:22 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

1:57 p.m., a motor vehicle crash with an injury was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:20 p.m., theft was reported on Squire Street.

5:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Redington Street.

7:37 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Silver Street.

7:44 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on College Avenue.

9:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Francis Street.

Sunday at 12:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sherwin Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 7:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

11:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on the Winslow-Benton walking trail.

11:23 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Marcoux Street.

Sunday at 12:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

12:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

3:34 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Bellevue Street.

IN WINTHROP, Friday at 4:15 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Mallard Lane.

9:53 p.m., a family fight was reported on Butters Hill Trail.

11:21 p.m., a fireworks complaint was made on Knickerbocker Road.

Saturday at 7:33 a.m., an unattended death was reported on Carlton Pond Road.

9:34 a.m., an overdose was reported on High Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 2:26 p.m., Malcolm Henry Emery, 49, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release following a pedestrian check on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:30 p.m., Meghan Kerr, 21, of Augusta was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, assault (three) and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, following the report of a domestic disturbance on Ryan Court.

Sunday at 3:01 a.m., Anthony J. Worthing, 34, of Gardiner, was arrested on a warrant issued on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing following a motor vehicle stop at Northern Avenue and Washington Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 10:41 p.m., a person was arrested on Wilson Pond Road following a noise complaint.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:51 p.m., Kyle Kenneth Hampson, 31, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release.

5:37 p.m., Joshua Ryan Corson, 32, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

11:28 p.m., Matthew David York, 31, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 1:40 p.m., Crystal Theresa Cougle, 27, of Monument Street, was arrested on a warrant and charges of criminal trespassing and violating conditions of release.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 8:56 p.m., Ashley Chrissman, 27, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of harassment following a report of disorderly conduct on Bennett Street.

Sunday at 2 a.m., John A. Dumke, 31, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of violating conditions of release following a neighborhood watch on Fairview Avenue.

