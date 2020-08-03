ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:33 p.m., Jasmine Jackson, 24, West Gardiner, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear and violating conditions of release, at the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

Sunday at 5:30 a.m., William J. Grondin, 58, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

10:19 a.m., Natasha M. Gagne, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of robbery, following a report of suspicious activity on Middle Street.

11:46 a.m., Michael M. Rias, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence assault (with priors), criminal restraint, violating conditions of release, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention., following a report of a domestic disturbance on Washington Street.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 9:25 p.m., Patrick G. Flaherty Jr., 20, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license.

10:17 p.m., Cherie Lee Givens, 49, of Auburn, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

IN MANCHESTER, Sunday at 12:40 a.m., Joshua Steven Gentili, 30, of Readfield, was arrested on a warrant, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 17.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 1:22 p.m., Andrew N. Lamontagne, 27, of North Anson, was arrested on a warrant.

4:07 p.m., Kati J. Fogg, 32, of Snow Pond Road, was arrested on a warrant.

IN RANDOLPH, Saturday at 6:46 p.m., Raymond W. Lilly, 36, of Dresden, was arrested on charges of failure to appear and operating while license suspended or revoked, following a motor vehicle stop on Windsor Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 11:11 a.m., Eric Cook, 40, of Madison, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 12:01 a.m., Michael Scott Fuller, 37, of Edgewood Street, was arrested on a warrant.

