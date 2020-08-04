ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:54 p.m., David J. Burden, 44, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and use of drug paraphernalia on Edison Drive.

9:38 p.m., Aaron M. Zayac, 23, of Augusta, was arrested on three warrants on State Street.

10:49 p.m., Sheldon Tracy, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence on Northern Avenue.

IN JEFFERSON, John M. Leach, 25, of Gardiner, was arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated criminal mischief on Rockland Road.

Kenneth R. Snyder Jr., 51, of Jefferson, was arrested Sunday for domestic violence assault on Snyders Lane.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 5:45 p.m., Sean Eric Martin, 35, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

7:23 p.m., Bradley Joseph Beeton, 33, of Belmont, was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence assault.

8:24 p.m., Jamie D. Moore, 27, of Verona, was arrested on a probation hold.

9:18 p.m., Adam A. Gray, 48, Plymouth, was arrested on a charge of unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs.

9:55 p.m., Sadie D. Knight, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs.

10 p.m., Tiffany Lynn Mathieu, 33, of Moscow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Tuesday at 12:50 a.m., Tina Marie Niles, 27, of Kennebunk, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening, domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence assault.

