ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 2:19 p.m., Candice M. Eaton, 33, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.
IN BELGRADE, Tuesday at 10:39 a.m., Lyle Edward Burnham Jr., 41, of Belgrade, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and disorderly conduct.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 9:02 a.m., Dana Phillips Fournier, 45, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.
11:08 a.m., Christopher James Burnham, 32, of Strong, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 11:52 a.m., Richard Poirier, 45, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant for violating a protection from abuse order.
8:23 p.m., Colleen Brewer, 26, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
8:56 p.m., Travis Lee Gourley, 27, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:04 p.m., Craig A. Proctor, 54, of Sidney, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release and unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:16 p.m., Robert Clayton Gaskey, 24, of St. John Street, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.
