ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 11:47 a.m., Stacey Lee Gourley, 51, of Harmony, was arrested on a probation hold.
3:20 p.m., Derek Allen Kunz, 27, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.
4:02 p.m., Sean R. Anderson, 38, of Liberty was arrested on a warrant probation revocation on a burglary charge.
10:47 p.m., Laura Serafino, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:06 a.m., Elizabeth N. Bathgate, 21, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Boy recovering after ATV wreck in Oxford
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine Aug. 6 police log
-
Local & State
BIW, union negotiation makes steady progress in seventh week of strike
-
Maine Crime
Police: $1,500 of fishing gear stolen from boats at Winthrop marina
-
Local & State
Mainers remember Doris Buffett for great warmth, philanthropy