ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 11:47 a.m., Stacey Lee Gourley, 51, of Harmony, was arrested on a probation hold.

3:20 p.m., Derek Allen Kunz, 27, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.

4:02 p.m., Sean R. Anderson, 38, of Liberty was arrested on a warrant probation revocation on a burglary charge.

10:47 p.m., Laura Serafino, 21, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 6:06 a.m., Elizabeth N. Bathgate, 21, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

