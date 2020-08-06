University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a free webinar about key considerations for planning a cover cropping system at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, according to a news release from the UMaine Extension office in Orono.

Adding diversity to a cover cropping system creates healthier soil and can benefit crop production and a farm’s ecosystem. UMaine Extension sustainable agriculture professional Jason Lilley will discuss several versatile cover crop options.

The webinar is free;. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu/register/product/cover-cropping-webinar-august-2020/ to receive the Zoom link.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Rebecca Gray at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].

