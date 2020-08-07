Rereading Thursday’s paper, I was dismayed by the small-mindedness of some on Waterville’s City Council (“Waterville council, mayor debit merits of mask wearing,” July 22). Wearing a mask should not be a big deal. This isn’t rocket science; just wear the darn thing and be a good example to all.

If our president had done so months ago, he might have helped turn this pandemic around. Claude Francke is right that it is “crucially important” to wear a mask, if not for yourself, then for your constituents and the residents of Waterville. Think of the greater good, not just of your personal convenience.

I am happy Francke’s resolution passed but disappointed that it was not a unanimous vote. A sign should be posted on the door to City Hall requiring mask wearing for entrance. I have a grandson returning to Colby College in a month and am concerned about his welfare as well as that of our fellow citizens.

To the mayor and council, be leaders not whiners.

Bonnie Frick-Jesteadt

New Portland

