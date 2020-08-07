Sara Gideon is a proven leader who works very hard for Maine citizens as the speaker of the House. She will work just as hard if she is elected to the U.S. Senate, and she will represent us as well as Susan Collins did before she became just another pawn for President Donald Trump.

Gideon has a proven record of nonpartisanship at a time when too many elected leaders on both sides of the aisle follow the party line or the White House. We need a senator who will work with both parties and get something done. Gideon has proved she has that skill as speaker, and I know she will continue that effort in the Senate.

In Gideon’s ads she speaks directly to us, telling us what she has accomplished and what she wants to accomplish as a U.S. senator. The ads of her opponent don’t do the same; I want to know what she thinks she has accomplished and what more she will do. I am also not impressed that she hasn’t missed a vote in three terms. To me that’s like never missing a day of school. It’s nice but more important to me is how she voted, not how often.

The following former supporters of Susan Collins now support Gideon: Planned Parenthood, Human Rights Campaign, League of Conservation Voters, Massachusetts and Northern New England Laborers District Council, Maine AFL CIO and Maine SEIU Local 1889.

I am one of hundreds of other former supporters of Sen. Collins who now support Sara Gideon.

Collins voted for the Republican tax bill that benefited corporations and wealthy individuals, and she continues to support and confirm unqualified judges. She told us many times that she didn’t approve of something the president said or did; she also told us she thought he learned from his mistakes. How’s that going for us?

Charles Sawyer

Norridgewock

