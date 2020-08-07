With all the challenges we face in these troubling times, choosing the best person to represent us in the Maine Senate is probably not our highest priority, but it is very important. Hilary Koch is exactly the right kind of person to be in Augusta now, working for us to address the urgent problems at hand.
The first time I heard Hilary speak at a Waterville City Council meeting, I was impressed by how intelligent and articulate she was. Since that time, I have gotten to know her and admire her courage, her drive and her determination to stand up for her family and for our community. She has the compassion and competence that we need to survive this pandemic and put the economy back on its feet.
Please take the time to visit her web page and learn more about her. She will work tirelessly to protect Maine’s environment and to promote affordable health care, better quality education and jobs for our Maine-educated and -trained students.
I am happy to support her to be my voice in Augusta and I hope you will vote for her, too.
Don Smallidge
Waterville
