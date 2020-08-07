ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:57 a.m., Dustin A. Moody, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

12:05 p.m., Daniel Austin Theriault, 21, of Portland, was arrested on two warrants.

2:50 p.m., Erik Michael Longmore, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Holly Ann Holmes, 43, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of criminal mischief.

3:35 p.m., Joshua D. Elliott, 38, of Clinton, was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration act, third offense.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 1:35 p.m., Theresa Lynn Tibbetts, 43, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

IN RANDOLPH, Friday at 1:25 a.m., Candy Lynne Warren, 29, of Randolph, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 3:02 p.m., Keith Maynard, 44, of Waldo, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

3:15 p.m., Christopher Mark Veilleux, 59, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold, as well as a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

11:42 p.m., Gerard Charles Latham, 44, of Palmyra, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief and violating condition of release.

Friday at 1:21 a.m., John Scott Shaw, 56, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, with priors.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:19 a.m., Hallie Stevens, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant, as well as two counts of unlawful trafficking, and a charge of violating conditions of release.

2:38 p.m., Jason Bryant, 40, of Monroe, was arrested on a warrant.

3:24 p.m., Rodney Cunningham, 47, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

11:46 p.m., Amie Ballard, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, violation of conditions of release, unlawful furnishing, unlawful trafficking, three counts of unlawful possession, and operating without a license.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 8:58 p.m., Brian Keith Thomson, 41, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

10:30 p.m., Shane Alan O’Neal, 47, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

IN WEST GARDINER, Thursday at 10 p.m., Jerry Edward Gorman, 56, of West Gardiner, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

