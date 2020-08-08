IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:51 a.m., Terence M. Downes, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant on Leighton Road.

1:52 p.m., James E. Kennedy, 33, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant and charges of violating a condition of release and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug on Stone Street.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 2:11 p.m., Gregory Stevens, 24, of Swanville, was arrested on charges of operating after habitual offender revocation, improperly displaying vehicle plates, violating condition of release, aggravated criminal trespass, aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and obstructing report of a crime.

2:23 p.m., Nicolas Richard Poirier, 37, of Knox, was arrested on a probation hold.

7:50 p.m., Douglas Lee Baker, 34, of Cornville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Saturday at 1:29 p.m., Joshua Trowbridge, 35, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and criminal mischief.

7:47 a.m., Eric Lane Spooner, 45, of North Anson, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:18 p.m., Cari Philbrick, 46, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Saturday at 2:01 a.m., Isaiah J. Damon, 25 , of Orrington, was arrested on charges of OUI and operating without a license.

