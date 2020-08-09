So President Trump seeks to send his uninvited, nameless, faceless, heavily armed “Gestapo” into many cities governed by Democratic mayors in order to initiate violence and chaos that he and Attorney General Barr will then blame upon the largely peaceful local folk who were attacked while protesting just such police violence.

Anything wrong there? The Donald plans thereafter to use the footage in campaign ads to scare white, suburban “housewives” (Trump’s term) who are trying to relax and get a good tan, in order to get them to vote for him and keep darker-skinned middle-class people from becoming neighbors.

I get exhausted.

Trump was born a millionaire into a crooked real estate family. Joe Biden is blue collar, experienced in government, and honest. Trump doesn’t care about you nor about anybody. Joe cares deeply about others. Is there really anything more that needs to be said?

Well, I was 10 years old when we dropped the bomb on Hiroshima. I’ve been around a while. I knew who Trump was at the outset. A dictator wannabe, and he’s getting there. Four more years of this? America as we know it will be gone if he wins. He’s recently been bragging about passing a dementia test. I suspect he actually failed it. He lies about everything, likely down to even what he had for breakfast.

And if you have not done so as yet, check out Sarah Cooper’s fabulous comic critiques of Trump’s verbiage. So where is the 25th Amendment?

Abbott Meader

Oakland

