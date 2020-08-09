I enjoyed the article on the 2002 Maranacook baseball team state championship (“The 2002 Maranacook finished a run for the ages,” July 30). Having watched the players on that team play since T-ball, the state game was bittersweet.
I would like to thank coach Don Plourde for the support he gave my son and all the players on his team.
Alejandro Muniz
Readfield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Food & Dining
Cool off with a range of icy treats, from colorful shave ice to boozy ice pops
-
Green plate special
Green Plate Special: Advice we can follow: Stay cool, and eat more pie
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
A lesson to go with stolen signs
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: Prep now for a better garden next year
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.