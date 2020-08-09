I enjoyed the article on the 2002 Maranacook baseball team state championship (“The 2002 Maranacook finished a run for the ages,” July 30). Having watched the players on that team play since T-ball, the state game was bittersweet.

I would like to thank coach Don Plourde for the support he gave my son and all the players on his team.

Alejandro Muniz

Readfield

