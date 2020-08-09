ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 6:22 p.m., Kristopher M. McWilliams, 31, no address listed, was arrested on charges of aggravated criminal mischief, aggravated domestic violence assault, assaulting a police officer, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and domestic violence terrorizing.

11:11 p.m., Colleen Brewer, 26, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of violation of conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:55 p.m., James D. Vivian, 50, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of fugitive from justice.

Sunday at 12:01 a.m., Shaun Stanton, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant, as well as charges of unlawful furnishing and refusing to submit.

12:40 a.m., Lisa Rifenbark, 48, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:36 a.m., Annamarie Donnell, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

